BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALEXANDER Justin Wayne Stalls-worth, 9511 Hwy 5 North, Lot 59, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica Lee Stallsworth, 9511 Hwy 5 North, Lot 59, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
ALMA Trenton Cole, 441 Grassy Lane, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
Felishia Cole, 441 Grassy Lane, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
Leann Mischele Meadors, 1506 S. Hwy 162, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
BARLING Mason Lewis, 1203 Short 10th St., Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13. Sydni Lewis, 1203 Short 10th St., Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
BEEBE David Robinson, 1509 Janice Drive, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Stephen J. Burns, 1907 Highway 5 North, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Janice Louise Mobbs, 8052 Cindy Drive, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lonnie Dean Mobbs, 8052 Cindy Drive, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Stevie Pike, 2808 Lynne Court, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jamie Miller, 2808 Lynne Court, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Justin Scott Gibson, 197 Bluebird Lane, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13. Michael McAvaney, 361 Grayhawk Cove, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Natalie McAvaney, 361 Grayhawk Cove, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Michael Cooper, 61 Third Cir., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Robert L Whitaker, 2195 Nature Trail, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
DAMASCUS Jerry Hubbard, 10 Long-tree, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Kristina Moore, 620 S. Union, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Bryon Joseph Mabry, 4875 Champagnolle Road, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Deborah Lumsey, 905 N. Yocum Ave., Apt. 211, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUDORA Chacondy D. Thomas, Sr., 1455 Front St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE James Douglas Kelley, 4420 W. Cheyenne Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Latoya Gulley, 3967 North Parkside Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Griffin Gates Moore, 2322 N. Big Oaks Drive, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
Chelsea N. Reyes, 313 S. Eastern Ave., Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
FISHER Charles Thomas Wilkins, 4480 Hoppe Lane, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Kaitlin Sha’Ron King Miller, 516 W. Sharp, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Kristin E. Williams, 606 Trenton Drive, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patrenia Pound, 3501 State Line Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
GRAPEVINE David Christopher Duncan, 425 Grant 213, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cassandra Luann Duncan, 425 Grant 213, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Ronald E. Tyer, 4 Beaumont Cove, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARDY Moranda Huff, 58 Applegate Road, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Theresa Lenore Haynes, 2788 Hathcoat Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Theresa Lenore Haynes, 2788 Hath-coat Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13. Mickey Oral Haynes, 2788 Hathcoat Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Kakota Wade Wright, 20 Riverland Cir., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robert E. Dobbs, 10 Park Cir., Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
HORSESHOE BEND Erin Ledbetter, 1601 Ivory Lane, Spot 73, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Brian Harvey, 139 Teague St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13. Sharon Harvey, 139 Teague St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Woolems, 100 Pine Vista St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christine Woolems, 100 Pine Vista St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kandis T. Goodwin, 130 Waterside Lane, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Reginald D. Morris, Jr., 114 Bob-O-Link Cir., Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Mark Alan Woodyard, 741 Cole Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ashley Martinez, 617 Lehman Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Anthony Martinez, 617 Lehman Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Daniel Evan Detar, 1310 Smithwick Drive, Apt 23, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lawanda Scott, 1408 S. Bailey, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
LEPANTO Franklin Hendrix, P.O. Box 100, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Nicole L. Loring, 10708 Warren Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Vonquarius Gaston, 3510 S. Bryant St., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shawn M. Turner, 11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, Apt. #340, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shequita D. Wilson, 815 Dennison St., Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Anthony Mitchell, 14809 Wimbledon Loop, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mai See Yang, 501 Gamble Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
Mai See Yang, 501 Gamble Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
Timothy Scott, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ruby Scott, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brien L. Harris, 7616 Denise Drive, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lyric Pennington, 701 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 210, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Devin R. Hampton, 10019 Republic Lane, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chasisty D. Allen, 5 Augusta Court, Apt. #103, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13. Jaleesa Singleton, 3107 W. 13th St., Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gina H. Harris, 3905 Foster St., Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tiara S. Roberson, 10100 Republic Lane., Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Sharonda Bracy, PO Box 806, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Teresa Clardy, 494 E. Butterfield Cut-Off Road, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Philip Clardy, 494 E. Butterfield Cut-Off Road, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MANILA Stephanie Rae Patterson, 609 S. Baltimore, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
MARION Charles Edward Williams, 407 Shiloh Drive, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles Edward Williams, 407 Shiloh Drive, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Helen K. Kushmaul, 15 Southland Court, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Sharelia N. McKinley, PO Box 1552, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bambi Bealer, 1368 East Jackson Ave., Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Peggy Diane Ventura, 344 Spring Valley Road, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
MULBERRY Raoul Brent Harris, 11434 Beneax Bottom Road, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Angel Diona Harris, 11434 Beneax Bottom Road, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Curtis W. Jackson Jr., 2003 W. 18th St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ernest Holmes, 1423 W. 12th St., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharon Green, 821 Brantley Ave., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Markita Mouton, 1701 Allen St., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Anna Fraley, 13603 Helenwood Drive, Oct. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharrell R. Loudermilk, 5930 McCain Park Place, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
PEARCY Raymond W Carter, 188 Millstone Place, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Hollie L Carter, 188 Millstone Place, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Donna Rupe, 997 Country Club, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Britt Dee Murray, 2209 Richmond St., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mattie Dell Goodwin, 6504 Middle Warren Road, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Shawn Eugene Dunn, 618 Dogwood Road, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shawn Dunn Construction Inc., 618 Dogwood Road, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
RISON Rhonda S. Wilmoth, 3880 Highway 63, Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 7. Melinda Cheryl Patrick, 11480 Hwy 63, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Wayne Antonio Ross, 2900 North Dixieland Road, D12, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Wayne Antonio Ross, 2900 North Dixieland Road, D12, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shannon Kay Bernal-Carrillo, 1304 W. Bonnie Lane, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
SALEM David Edwin Weichselbaum, 265 Pigeon Hollow Trail, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
Debra Jane Weichselbaum, 265 Pigeon Hollow Trail, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
SEARCY William Brodet, 2910 E Moore Ave., Apt. 27, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jackie Brodet, 2910 E. Moore Ave., Apt. 27, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Tanya Y. Seward, 5903 North Woodview Drive, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shanetta Stewart, 12 Ponca St., Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Peggy L. Van Huss, 21010 Hwy 16 E., Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Evaristo Ayala, 20230 Groth Road, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Ethan Wayne Martindale, 12120 Hwy 98, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Debbie Landes, 626 S. Mosley Road, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shirley Walker, 4703 Fernwood, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
THORNTON Mary Kathleen Coleman, 919 Dr. Rhine Drive, Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Cody Dale Mooneyham, 201 Melody Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
TUCKER James Shipley, Sr., 8901 Hwy 256, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN David Lee McAlister, 2823 Park Ave., Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Thomas W. Brown II, 3909 Kingsberry Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Denise R. Brown, 3909 Kingsberry Drive, Oct. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARD James E. Stracener, 265 E. Wood Drive, Oct. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARREN Kim L. Lewis, 514 North Walnut St., Oct. 25, 2023, Chapter 13.
WESTERN GROVE Ervalee Moore, 151 Gladden St., Oct. 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
WILMAR Bobby Landon Lane, 990 Hwy 133 N, Oct. 24, 2023, Chapter 13.