‘Bikeriders’ screening draws a packed house

A screening of "The Bikeriders" roared into a packed house at Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland 2023 on Oct. 15 in the Performing Arts Theater at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The screening was followed by a question-and-answer session with writer-director Jeff Nichols, led by Variety film critic Peter Debruge.

Kathryn Tucker, executive director of the Arkansas Cinema Society, welcomed viewers to the screening and to a VIP reception in the museum's Cultural Living Room.

Jeff Nichols' brother, Ben Nichols, performed "The Bikeriders," the song that served as inspiration for the project.

Cassie Keet was given Filmland's Audience Award for her film, "Scream Therapy." Ben Harrison's "Racer's Nature," was recognized as favorite professional short film, and Casey Floyd's "World's Lamest Teacher" won an award for favorite student short film.

"The Bikeriders," which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, is based on Danny Lyon's book of photography and tells the story of the subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Stars include Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh