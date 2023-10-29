Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

East Harding, Inc., 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $3,000,000.

Wagner General Co., 1100 Wright Ave., Little Rock, $1,870,000.

Kinco Constructors, 13801 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Ray Moore, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $138,625.

RESIDENTIAL

Mike Orndorff, 501 E. 21st. St., Little Rock, $2,000,000.

Pamela Falcon, 1701 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock, $400,000.

Ramo Development, 330 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $350,000.

MD Allen Contracting, 27 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, $296,400.

Kustommade Properties, 3317 W. 15th St., Little Rock, $285,000.

E Ward Construction, 169 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

Michael A Construction, 2 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $240,000.

Kustommade Properties, 1516 S. Martin, Little Rock, $175,000.

Artex Overhead, 6 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock, $125,000.

Gilbreath Contract, 3 Longlea Cove, Little Rock, $125,000.

Shannon Mitchell, 35 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, $120,090.

CKM Holdings, 2401 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock, $78,000.