Burglaries

Today at 3:58 a.m.

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

1401 Madison St., residential, unknown victim, 8:42 a.m. Oct. 25, property value unknown.

2611 S. Oak St., residential, Andrea Williams, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $50.

300 S. Monroe St., commercial, Jim Daily Fitness and Aquatic Center, 5:20 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $701.

1700 Green Meadow Drive, residential, Calvin McNeil, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $40.

72205

4920 W. Markham St., commercial, Wendy's, 1:57 a.m. Oct. 25, property value unknown.

72206

3101 Izard St., commercial, The Reed Memorial CME Church, 7:31 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $2,850.

924 W. 31st St., commercial, Church Of the Living God, 9:14 a.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $1,001.

3600 Springer Blvd., residential, Kelvin Hawkins, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $20.

72209

3515 Baseline Road, commercial, Snack Shack, 3:00 a.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $5.

5 Production Drive, commercial, Barnhart Crane, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $246.

72211

1715 Gamble Road, residential, Leroy Hubbert, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $200.

North Little Rock

72114

715 E. Broadway, commercial, Katrina Young, 8:58 a.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $174.

72117

605 Pollock St., residential, Samantha Nicole Westboork, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, property valued at $80.

Print Headline: Burglaries

