The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
1401 Madison St., residential, unknown victim, 8:42 a.m. Oct. 25, property value unknown.
2611 S. Oak St., residential, Andrea Williams, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $50.
300 S. Monroe St., commercial, Jim Daily Fitness and Aquatic Center, 5:20 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $701.
1700 Green Meadow Drive, residential, Calvin McNeil, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $40.
72205
4920 W. Markham St., commercial, Wendy's, 1:57 a.m. Oct. 25, property value unknown.
72206
3101 Izard St., commercial, The Reed Memorial CME Church, 7:31 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $2,850.
924 W. 31st St., commercial, Church Of the Living God, 9:14 a.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $1,001.
3600 Springer Blvd., residential, Kelvin Hawkins, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $20.
72209
3515 Baseline Road, commercial, Snack Shack, 3:00 a.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $5.
5 Production Drive, commercial, Barnhart Crane, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $246.
72211
1715 Gamble Road, residential, Leroy Hubbert, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $200.
North Little Rock
72114
715 E. Broadway, commercial, Katrina Young, 8:58 a.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $174.
72117
605 Pollock St., residential, Samantha Nicole Westboork, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, property valued at $80.