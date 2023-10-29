The nation in brief: Campus locked down after shooting

Campus locked down after shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. -- A university campus in Massachusetts was locked down for seven hours Saturday after two people were shot in an altercation near a parking garage, authorities said.

Neither the victims, who were hospitalized, nor the assailants were students at Worcester State University, according to a spokesperson for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early. A shelter-in-place order was being lifted about 9:30 a.m. but authorities urged the public to avoid areas where police were working, spokesperson Lindsay Corcoran said.

Massachusetts State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Wasylean Hall and Sheehan Hall.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was the result of an altercation and was not an active shooter incident," Dave Procopio, director of media communications, said in a press release.

"It is premature to state that a suspect is in custody. Investigators are still probing all the facts and circumstances of the incident," Procopio said in a statement, correcting an earlier statement by state police that a suspect had been apprehended.

The university about 50 miles west of Boston canceled all homecoming and family weekend events along with other campus activities.

Canadians rescue American fisherman

A Canadian fishing boat rescued an American man one day after the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search for a missing commercial fishing vessel from Washington state with two people on board, authorities said.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said that on Thursday the Canada-based Ocean Sunset spotted a covered life raft drifting in open ocean about 46 miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Strohmaier said the Ocean Sunset's crew found the man conscious on the raft, which was from the fishing boat Evening based in Gray's Harbor, Wash. The man was taken to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and was reported in stable condition. His identity was not released.

The fate of the Evening and the other person aboard were unknown. Strohmaier said Coast Guard officials hoped to speak with the survivor soon to determine whether to renew the search.

A social media post from U.S. officials said the life raft from the 42-foot Evening was found more than 124 miles northwest of Gray's Harbor.

Live cluster bomblet found in donation

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A live cluster bomblet and ammunition have been found in a donation dropped off at a thrift shop in southeastern Wisconsin.

An employee at the Janesville Goodwill made the discovery while conducting inventory Friday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The store and surrounding area were evacuated as a bomb squad was called in to remove the small bomb and ammunition.

"Employees quickly followed safety protocols by informing store and donation center management and safety teams, who then evacuated the building out of precaution for shoppers, donors and employees," Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin said in a statement to WKOW-TV.

The store and donation center resumed operations shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, the statement continued.

Bomblets are part of cluster bombs which contain multiple explosive submunitions. Used during battle, the bombs can be dropped from planes or fired from the ground. Janesville police were trying to determine who left the bomblet and ammunition at the Goodwill store.

Janesville is about 76 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Brawling boaters enter guilty pleas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Two white boaters charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault.

The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after white boaters were filmed hitting a Black riverboat co-captain and crew members rushing to his defense. Video of the fight was shared widely online, sparking countless memes and parodies.

Montgomery police said the brawl began when the white boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so the city-owned Harriott II riverboat could dock in its designated space. The boat's co-captain said he was attacked after moving the pontoon boat a few feet to make way for the riverboat.

Four white boaters and one Black man, who was filmed hitting people with a folding chair, were charged with misdemeanor offenses.

Two of the white boaters entered guilty pleas Friday, news outlets reported.

A man pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting the Black riverboat co-captain and a white teen deckhand. The Montgomery Advertiser reported that he was given a four-month suspended sentence and will serve 32 days on weekends at a detention facility.

A woman pleaded guilty to harassment and was ordered to complete anger management classes.

The three other defendants had their cases postponed until next month.



