City property actions prompt filing of 2 suits

Two lawsuits filed against the city of Pine Bluff have their roots in an allegation that the city, through the Urban Renewal Agency, is taking people's properties in an improper manner.

The more recent case involves a lawsuit brought by Karla Williams, the former Code Enforcement director who was fired by Mayor Shirley Washington in May. Williams, represented by Little Rock attorney Luther Sutter, is described in the lawsuit as being protected by the state Whistleblowers Protection Act.

Williams says in the lawsuit that Washington created a hostile work environment, but the case also says Williams became concerned because she thought Washington was using her "police power designed to coerce Pine Bluff citizens into giving up their constitutional rights."

"Indeed, Plaintiff was opposed to the City's illegal attempts to demolish homes/property without due process," states the lawsuit, which was filed Oct. 5.

That element of the case references another lawsuit against the city that was brought by Donald Thurman, who claims the city tore down a house he owned without proper notification.

"Plaintiff specifically advised Chandra Griffin and the City that Mr. Thurman had a valid and active building permit and that his structure should not be destroyed," the lawsuit states. "Despite Plaintiff's notice, the City and Ms. Griffin, directed that Mr. Thurman's house be destroyed and demolished."

Chandra Griffin is the executive director of the Urban Renewal Agency, the public entity that puts into motion many of the efforts pushed by Go Forward Pine Bluff, including ridding the city of dilapidated structures.

Over time, the lawsuit says, Williams "became concerned the Mayor was using her office to benefit her son [Codney Washington] by wasting City money. The City would improve the lots, then refuse to recover the costs from the persons who bought the lots."

According to available public documents, the city has not yet responded to the lawsuit. Efforts to reach City Attorney Althea Hadden-Scott and Washington on Friday were unsuccessful.

Sutter declined to discuss the lawsuits on the record, but the allegation against the city is similar to statements made by Maurice Taggart to a client who recorded the conversation.

That recording and other recordings of conversations made between Taggart and The Commercial were made available on Oct. 22. Taggart and another man were charged in June with bilking close to $700,000 from the Urban Renewal Agency, which Taggart led as director for four years. Taggart was shot twice – once in the back – on the morning of Aug. 30 and died a short time later at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The case is still said to be under investigation.

Williams' lawsuit said the city "continued to condemn resident's property to benefit anyone personally."

"Accordingly, out of the blue, Mayor Washington then demanded Plaintiff's resignation or advised that she would be terminated," states the lawsuit.

In one of the recordings with The Commercial, Taggart can be heard saying that Williams was fired because she was not cooperating with the mayor.

"She wouldn't always dance to the mayor's music," Taggart said.

Williams alleges that she told the mayor on multiple occasions that she was opposed to the city's "unconstitutional practice of seizing and destroying private property without Due Process of law and waste."

In a letter to the mayor that Williams wrote on May 31, 2022, Williams said Washington had created a hostile work environment.

"After a meeting with you on April 7th, I was left humiliated and highly insulted personally and professionally," Williams wrote.

Williams said Washington had her "walk back & forth as to see how professional I carried myself," and that the mayor constantly insulted her on her clothes and style of dress.

"Calling my clothes dirty and dingy (and) [C]alling my attire unprofessional despite my style of dress being appropriate for time spent working in the field/office," she wrote.

Williams laid out how she had excelled in her job and asked the mayor to provide evidence to the contrary.

"Please provide me with the documentation and evaluations from previous department directors that are the bases of my inadequate assessment," Williams wrote.

Williams said that at one point, Washington told her: "I should have left you in Little Rock."

The lawsuit says the mayor never responded to Williams' letter.

The lawsuit does not state a monetary amount being sought but says Williams lost wages, benefits, retirement and other damages.

In the other case, filed in May by Donald Thurman, also being represented by Sutter, Thurman is suing Griffin in her capacity as head of the Urban Renewal Agency and the city of Pine Bluff.

The lawsuit says the city notified Thurman in August 2022 that his property was being placed on a condemned property list. At that point, Thurman began to rehabilitate the property.

"Plaintiff spent thousands of dollars making the home habitable, obtaining a building permit in October of 2022," states the lawsuit.

A month later, before the permit was set to expire, Thurman contacted Karla Williams, who informed Thurman he did not need to do anything at that time.

"Ms Williams advised the Plaintiff that she would contact him, in writing, to appear," states the lawsuit. "Accordingly, a date was set; but unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the date was changed. The next thing Plaintiff learned was that his house had been destroyed, while he was working to rehabilitate the home."

The lawsuit says the home, which was located at 813 E. 15th St., was demolished on Nov. 15, 2022.

Thurman says in the lawsuit that his property was taken without the benefit of due process and without compensation.

"Plaintiff was not given an opportunity and timely Notice of the fact that his home was set to be destroyed," states the lawsuit. "In fact, Plaintiff was led to believe that he should continue working on the home until he appeared before the Commission."

Thurman is asking for compensatory and punitive damages of more than $250,000.

The city and Urban Renewal Agency, being represented by Little Rock attorney Cody Kees, denies any wrongdoing and is asking the court to dismiss the case.

"Except where previously admitted herein, PBURA denies each and every allegation set forth in the Complaint," states a response, filed in June, to the Thurman lawsuit.

Both lawsuits have been filed in circuit court in Jefferson County.