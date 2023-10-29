Club News: Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Pieces N Patches Quilt Club meet

SUVCW
The General McPherson Camp #1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu meal.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard or of those who served as government officials during the Civil War, 1861-65. Associate memberships are also available.
Information: email jrainey1947@gmail.com.
Pieces N Patches
The Pieces N Patches Quilt Club will meet from 1o a.m. to noon at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers.
The program will feature local, longtime quilter Pam Mobley. Her trunk show will present quilts made over the years, highlighting the many applique quilts she has made and designed.
The quilt club meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The first Monday is reserved for programs from 10 a.m. to noon and the third Monday is a sew day from 10 to three p.m.
Information: (479) 282-5767.
The Bella Vista Photo Club October contest winners have been announced. The photos submitte were "Your Best Photo Taken This Last Year." In first place is "Captain" the dog by Mickey Arlow. Second place is "China" by Maggie Arquelles. Third place is "Medieval Warrior" by Linda Ralston. (Submitted Photos)
The Friends of the Berryville Library spent the week of Oct. 15-23 celebrating the 18th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the Berryville Library, originally established in the 1980s but reconstituted in 2017 after a long period of dormancy, has grown to over 185 individual and business members. Registered as a 501 (c)3 organization in 2020, the Friends launched the Berryville Library Building Project in April 2021 with the goal of raising $3.5 million by 2025 to build a new 10,000-square-foot library. To date, $2.8 million dollars have been raised. Other officers of the Friends of the Berryville Library are Elaine Floyd, VP; Mike Ellis, Secretary; Karen Johnson, Treasurer; and Carol Ann Engskov, Historian. Rebecca Jones, Peggy Lodewycks, Eddie Usrey, and Library Director Julie Hall also sit on the Friends Board. As part of the annual celebration of the Friends, Mayor Tim McKinney issued a proclamation during the upcoming city council meeting recognizing National Friends of the Library Week and the work the Berryville Friends do. Contact the Berryville Library at (870) 423-2323 or visit berryvillelibrary.org/friends to learn more about the Friends and how you can join. (Submitted Photo)