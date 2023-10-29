Club News: Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Pieces N Patches Quilt Club meet

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp #1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu meal.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard or of those who served as government officials during the Civil War, 1861-65. Associate memberships are also available.

Information: email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Pieces N Patches

The Pieces N Patches Quilt Club will meet from 1o a.m. to noon at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers.

The program will feature local, longtime quilter Pam Mobley. Her trunk show will present quilts made over the years, highlighting the many applique quilts she has made and designed.

The quilt club meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The first Monday is reserved for programs from 10 a.m. to noon and the third Monday is a sew day from 10 to three p.m.

Information: (479) 282-5767.

The Bella Vista Photo Club October contest winners have been announced. The photos submitte were "Your Best Photo Taken This Last Year." In first place is "Captain" the dog by Mickey Arlow. Second place is "China" by Maggie Arquelles. Third place is "Medieval Warrior" by Linda Ralston. (Submitted Photos)



The Bella Vista Photo Club October contest winners have been announced. The photos submitte were "Your Best Photo Taken This Last Year." In first place is "Captain" the dog by Mickey Arlow. Second place is "China" by Maggie Arquelles. Third place is "Medieval Warrior" by Linda Ralston. (Submitted Photos)



The Bella Vista Photo Club October contest winners have been announced. The photos submitte were "Your Best Photo Taken This Last Year." In first place is "Captain" the dog by Mickey Arlow. Second place is "China" by Maggie Arquelles. Third place is "Medieval Warrior" by Linda Ralston. (Submitted Photos)

