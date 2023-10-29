Election reminder

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election. Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Pine Bluff Watershed Meetings set

The community is invited to attend Pine Bluff Watershed Project Information Meetings to learn about the project and discuss their flooding issues, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association and other officials will host two meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Pine Bluff City Council Chambers.

Wards 1 and 2 will be the focus of Wednesday's meeting. Wards 3 and 4 will be focus of Thursday's meeting, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.

McGehee hospital obtains funds

The McGehee Hospital Drug Security and Ultrasound Replacement Equipment project in McGehee has been awarded more than $464,000 to purchase equipment for McGehee Hospital's nursing and emergency department.

The funding is from the States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP). On Oct. 24, the Delta Regional Authority announced that it awarded more than $17.9 million in investments to 46 projects across Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee through (SEDAP).

Funding for this program was made available, in part, by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden, according to a news release. Details: dra.gov.