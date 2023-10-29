Courtney Elizabeth Ross - Braden Thomas Brown

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral was the setting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 for the marriage of Courtney Elizabeth Ross and Braden Thomas Brown. Officiating were the retired Rev. Dr. Christoph Keller lll and the Very Rev. Amy Dafler Meaux of the cathedral.

Parents of the bride are Kelly and Robert Mitchell Ross Sr. of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Smith Fausett, the late Lynda McCain Fausett, Frances Roots Mitchell Ross and the late Robert Ross, all also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Paula Brown and the late Steve Brown of Jonesboro. He is the grandson of the late Suzanne and Worth Gibson and the late Martha and Tommy Brown, all also of Jonesboro.

Special friends standing in for the couple's grandparents were Cathy Mayton, Debbie Spence and Missy Murry.

The chancel held arrangements of hydrangeas, peonies, roses and agapanthus. Music was by the bride's aunt Starr Mitchell on hammered dulcimer and her uncle George West on violin; organist Colin MacKnight; and the Bell Tower Trinity Ringing Society.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father wearing a mermaid-style satin and embroidered Alencon lace gown. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas, light pink roses and desert rose wax flowers.

Maid of honor was Lily Fink of North Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Rebecca Roberts and Abby Sowell, both of Little Rock; Kate Hadden of San Diego; Sarah Breeding of Bentonville; Lila Deuschle of Fayetteville; Starr Deuschel of New York, and Blakeslee Deuschle and Hollis Deuschle, both of Little Rock, all cousins of the bride; Emmaline Ross of Little Rock, sister-in-law of the bride; and Ellie Fausett of San Diego and Claire Fausett of Los Angeles, also cousins of the bride. They wore desert rose chiffon gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Sadie and Emma Haddock of Austin, Texas, and Clara and Rachel Brock of Little Rock, all cousins of the bride; and Ellie Wilke of Fayetteville. Ring bearer was Will Brock of Little Rock.

Serving as best man was Ben Brown of Dallas, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Max Bacot, Chuks Ota, Jackson McKinney and Hayden Meredith, all of Jonesboro; Will Bates of Nashville, Tenn.; Brad Sherrill of Chicago; Joseph Giles, Nick Bell and Mitch Ross, brother of the bride, all of Little Rock; Kyle Ward of Fayetteville and Andrew Pinter of Atlanta. Guests were seated by Evan Sowell of North Little Rock, Dr. Tony Chacko of Little Rock, Joey Gibson of Fayetteville and Matt Williams of Texarkana.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in business management. She graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas School of Law. She is a lawyer with Carney, Bates and Pulliam PLLC.

The groom is also a UA graduate and has a bachelor's degree in political science. He graduated magna cum laude from the law school and received a master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He is a lawyer with the Rose Law Firm.

The couple are at home in Cammack Village and plan a delayed honeymoon in Italy.