Cowboys riding 10-game streak

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are riding a 10-game home winning streak as they get set to play five of their next seven games at AT&T Stadium.

Matthew Stafford is visiting his hometown team for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Rams -- and becoming a Super Bowl champion.

More immediate concerns will be the focus today.

Dallas (4-2) is still trying to bury the bad memory of a blowout loss at San Francisco. Stafford's Rams (3-4) are trying to capitalize on the stumble by the Niners in the NFC West race since then.

"I got a bunch of buddies in town that I know still living in the area," Stafford said. "My family still lives in the area, so they'll be at the game, which will be fun. It's always fun going back there, but once the ball's snapped and we're playing ball, it's go out there and try to beat the Cowboys."

Stafford won a state championship at Highland Park High School, which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' grandson did twice more recently. He visited three times with Detroit, going 1-2, before getting traded to the Rams and winning a Super Bowl in his first season in 2021.

Now, the 35-year-old Stafford isn't too many years from his 20th high school reunion, trying to keep the Rams in the postseason conversation without plenty of the star power from their title run.

"I don't know," Stafford said when asked if it's much different this late in his career playing against the Cowboys, who won three Super Bowls in four seasons when he was a young fan. "Every time I go there, I feel like it's a really unique challenge."

While the Rams just lost twice on a three-game homestand, they haven't lost sight of the 49ers. San Francisco has lost two in a row since the 42-10 blowout of Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off their bye after holding on for a 20-17 win on the Rams' home field -- against the Chargers. That followed a loss to the Niners that shocked everyone inside an organization trying to end a 28-year stretch without even a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

The home winning streak is the longest since an 11-game run in 1991-92 at Texas Stadium, almost two decades before Dallas' current retractable-roof stadium opened.

Back then, the Cowboys were on the verge of their dominant NFC run. This year's loss to the Niners raised plenty of doubt about whether Prescott and company can rejoin the elite.

CAN HE KICK IT?

The Rams will be uncertain in the kicking game with the NFL debut of Lucas Havrisik, who was signed off Cleveland's practice squad.

He replaces former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who missed two long field-goal attempts and an extra point in Los Angeles' seven-point loss to Pittsburgh last week at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Maher's six missed field goals were an NFL high so far this season. Maher lost his job in Dallas after missing four consecutive extra points in a wild-card win at Tampa Bay last season.

Havrisik played in college at Arizona after starring in high school in Norco, Calif., southeast of Los Angeles. Rookie punter Ethan Evans handles the Rams' kickoffs.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during a news conference after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, passes as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton runs in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) misses a pass in the end zone in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

