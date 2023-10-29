Deserving of praise

Six Arkansans were recognized for their achievements during the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame's 29th Induction Ceremony & Show, held Oct. 14 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Music Hall. Prior to the show, guests mingled, met honorees and partook of heavy hors d'oeuvres and libations at a VIP reception in the DoubleTree Little Rock ballroom.

Inductees were the Rev. Jerry D. Black, noted Atlanta-area (and former Little Rock) pastor; Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, internationally renowned surgeon, oncologist, teacher and philanthropist; Curtis Howse; global business leader; Judge Joyce Williams Warren, trailblazing jurist and youth advocate; Harvey P. Wiley Sr., pioneering agricultural executive and entrepreneur; and the late James H. Leary, internationally renowned jazz musician, arranger and composer. Each honoree was introduced via video and in person by their presenters. (Barbara Leary Smith accepted the award on behalf of James Leary.)

Hosted by Fox 16's Donna Terrell, the evening was laced with entertainment highlighting a variety of music genres, starting with a Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop (Leron McAdoo, Tidwell Project dancers and other performers); a blues performance by singer-guitarist Keith Johnson of Clarksdale, Miss.; Lucy Love, "American Idol" finalist, who performed "Proud Mary"; the Rodney Block Collective featuring bassist Brian Wolverton; and a gospel performance by Tommy Mason & United Voices of Gospel. (The Rodney Block Collective provided music throughout the show.)

Charles Stewart, hall of fame chairman, made opening and closing remarks.

The event benefited the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation's annual grants program. Since 2010, the foundation has awarded more than $715,000 in grants to Arkansas nonprofits geared toward helping underserved communities.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams