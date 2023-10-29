Dr.
Dr. Yara Venita RobertsonDr. Yara Robertson was diagnosed with kidney cancer, had surgery, has since recovered and now knows what it’s like to be on the other side of the knife. She says that has helped her empathize with her by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:36 a.m.
“So the hardest part of the job is when your patients are not doing well, no matter what you have done for them. They are like your family and you love them like your family.” - Dr. Yara Robertson (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)
Print Headline: Dr. Yara Venita Robertson
