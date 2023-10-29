Edwards’ five TDs lead Reddies’ rout

ARKADELPHIA -- Andrew Edwards continued his stirring play for one team while prolonging misery for another Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore quarterback had four first-half touchdown passes to push Henderson State to a 51-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State on a wet Senior Day at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Edwards, who is the Great American Conference's reigning Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his five-touchdown performance a week ago against the University of Arkansas at Monticello, completed 18 of 22 passes for 331 yards -- 304 in the first half -- and 5 touchdowns as the Reddies beat the Rangers for the fourth year in a row.

"He was really dropping some dimes today," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of Edwards, who's accounted for 30 touchdowns this season. "He didn't miss many balls at all and has just continued to play really good, smart football. In the conditions that we were playing in, he threw the ball extremely well, and we're really proud of where he's at right now."

What made the Bentonville native's outing even more impressive was that he did so on a day when field conditions were damp because of downpours of rain that pelted the area beforehand. Showers fell off and on during the game as well, but that didn't seem to faze Henderson State (7-2, 7-2).

The Reddies scored on five of their first six possessions and built a 44-0 lead by halftime. Edwards' first-half touchdowns went to four different players, and Henderson State's defense gave up next to nothing to a team that's struggled all season.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (0-9, 0-9), which has lost 14 consecutive games since it beat UAM a little more than a year ago, finished with 85 yards of offense, including 48 in the first half. It was also the third time that the Rangers have been shut out in 2023.

"The rain was a little bit of a concern going into it," Maxfield said. "So we wanted to make sure that we came out, whatever the conditions were, and played well early. We felt like if we could get up on them quick, then we would have a good ending.

"A team that's down like that, it's hard to overcome adversity early. That's what we felt like we needed to do, and I thought we did that."

Henderson State's onslaught started on its initial possession. The Reddies drove 67 yards and got a 2-yard touchdown run from Fredrick O'Donald to take a 7-0 lead, but the floodgates opened soon after.

Northwestern Oklahoma State punter Jackson Garrett couldn't handle a snap and eventually booted the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Ten seconds later, Henderson State's Cam Thomas retrieved the ensuing free kick and returned it 72 yards for a score.

Things continued to flow the Reddies' way. Chris Hatzis took a swing pass from Edwards and ran 18 yards for a score with 3:27 left in the first quarter, and Jody Easter ran down a 73-yard touchdown pass with 12:02 remaining in the second quarter to increase Henderson State's advantage to 30-0.

Sekou Konate and Marcus Manuel added scoring catches from 9 and 18 yards out, respectively, over the final six minutes of the half to hand the Reddies their 44-point lead.

Both teams agreed to shorten the third and fourth quarters to 10 minutes each instead of the full 15, but Henderson State was still dominant. The Reddies recovered two fumbles and got an 18-yard scoring catch by Micah Greene in the third quarter to exceed the 50-point mark against the Rangers for the third consecutive year.

Henderson State also got an interception from Darrick Rose Jr. in the fourth quarter to cap a dominant win.

"We played really well," Maxfield said. "The rain that we thought would be an issue really wasn't. They were actually fired up about it when they saw what the conditions would be. They were like little kids out there."