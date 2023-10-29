Fed report highlights pandemic increase in U.S. families’ net worth

The pandemic economy delivered economic prosperity to many Americans, who saw family income jump 15% in one of the largest increases the Federal Reserve Bank has ever discovered over a three-year period.

Government-provided cash payments, along with enhanced weekly unemployment payments, boosted the savings of Americans, lowered their personal and business debts and led to fewer bankruptcies.

Those findings, released by the Federal Reserve Board last month, highlight the large economic imprint of the financial gains during the pandemic that boosted the net worth of nearly every American family regardless of income or other demographic characteristics.

The Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), which is conducted every three years, includes data for 2019-2022 and reveals broad-based improvements in U.S. family finances, particularly related to net worth.

Financial improvements realized in the three-year period were the largest recorded in the 30-year history of the SCF.

Almost immediately after covid-19 spread across America, closing businesses, schools and nearly every institution other than those deemed essential to public health and safety, Congress passed legislation that, eventually, provided three direct cash payments to Americans, enhanced weekly unemployment benefits and boosted food-stamp payments.

Small business owners also benefited from pandemic aid, receiving $790 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. More than 102,000 Arkansas companies received loans.

More than $814 billion in financial relief went to households during the pandemic. Those who lost jobs or were unemployed received an extra $600 weekly above benefits paid by states; those totaled nearly $800 billion.

With that support, real median net worth surged 37% and real average net worth increased 23% and helped narrow wealth gaps. The median captures the middle value between a set of numbers.

"Indeed, the 2019–22 growth in median net worth was the largest three-year increase over the history of the modern SCF, more than double the next-largest one on record," the Fed found. The broad economic impact lifted the overall financial condition of most American households and "the share of families that reported higher-than-usual income in 2022 was also elevated and, in fact, was the largest on record," the Fed reported.

Home ownership rates also increased slightly between 2019 and 2022, to 66.1%.

For families that owned a home, the median net housing value, subtracting home-secured debt, rose from $139,100 in 2019 to $201,000 in 2022, as home values increased and housing debt was rather flat.

Housing affordability fell to historic lows, as the median home was worth more than 4.6 times the median family income.

The full report is available at federalreserve.gov.

DISASTER AID AVAILABLE

Small nonfarm businesses in 37 Arkansas counties have until Nov. 17 to apply for disaster-recovery assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which will deliver low-interest loans to offset drought-related economic losses over the past year.

SBA loans are available in Arkansas, Cleburne, Cross, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lee, Lonoke, Monroe, Phillips, Prairie, Pulaski, Saint Francis, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, White, Woodruff, Baxter, Boone, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Grant, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Perry, Poinsett, Pope, Saline and Sharp counties.

Along with nonfarm companies, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations of any size also can apply for loans of up to $2 million to meet working capital needs. "Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster's impact," said Jeffrey Lusk, director of SBA's regional field operations.

Relief is available for businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly affected by the disaster.

The interest rate is 3.305% for businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.

More information is available at sba.gov/disaster.

ENHANCING AGRI-FOOD INNOVATION

Program officers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be in Fayetteville this week to spotlight federal funding opportunities that can drive transformation in the agriculture and food industries.

The Arkansas Agri-Food Innovation Summit, the first-of-its-kind event in the state, is scheduled for Nov. 2-3 at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, 1371 W. Altheimer Drive.

The free sessions will feature presentations and panel discussions with contributors from the public and private sectors, academia, industry, and state and federal entities.

Program officers from USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture will discuss opportunities for non-dilutive funding for the development of agri-food technology innovations.

USDA officials also will be available for one-on-one meetings, by appointment, to discuss individual research projects.

Sessions will connect agriculture innovators with potential research partners, successful entrepreneurs and private and government funders. Arkansans who are actively commercializing agricultural products and solutions, or who may be considering doing so, are encouraged to participate.

The summit is sponsored by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center in partnership with programs at the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State University. More details and registration are available at asbtdc.org.

