Ferrari teammates start 1-2 at Mexico City GP

MEXICO CITY -- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc found some surprising speed on Saturday to earn the pole position for the start of Formula One's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Italian team even earned a rare 1-2 front row lockout, with Carlos Sainz right next to him.

But lurking behind, of course, is Red Bull's season champion Max Verstappen, who will likely be the race favorite from wherever he starts today. Verstappen finished qualifying in third, but was left waiting to see if he will stay there overnight.

Race officials had announced early in qualifying that Verstappen would be investigated after the session for delaying several cars in pit lane. That left a potential grid penalty that could bump him further back and jumble the starting grid.

"To be honest, I did not expect to be on pole position," Leclerc said. "Now we need to convert it into the win, and obviously that will be very difficult."

Leclerc did not do that from pole position last week at the United States Grand Prix. Verstappen charged from sixth to the victory. Leclerc faded to a sixth-place finish and was later disqualified after he and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton were penalized for a technical rules violation with their cars.

Ferrari had struggled for speed in the three practice sessions in Mexico City and figured to be in the middle of the pack until finding the quick laps at the very end.

Both Leclerc and Sainz said Verstappen, who has won four times at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez since 2017, remains the favorite to win again. But they will try to work together at the start to stay in front on him.

In the the previous seven races in Mexico City, only three winners have started from No. 1: Nico Rosberg in 2015, Hamilton in 2016 and Verstappen last year. The track's exceptionally long straight from the start into the first corner make a start from second or third the optimal position to draft and pass the front car.

Verstappen won from third in 2021 when he passed two cars at the first corner. It won't be easy to pull off the same move again, he said.

"I learned you can never repeat the same start from when I was little. You can look at it, but every year is different," Verstappen said.

Sainz is the only non-Red Bull driver to win this season, when he won the Singapore Grand Prix. Ferrari's last win in Mexico City was in 1990 with Alain Prost.

Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 16th victory of the season. He owns the F1 season record of 15 set last season and tied a week ago in Texas. A win would also be career No. 51, tying Prost for fourth-most in F1 history.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, was fifth in qualifying as he chases his third win of the season in front of a home crowd that delivers thunderous cheers every time he is on the track.

Red Bull has already won the driver and team championships this season. Perez is currently second and trying to hold off Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton over the final four races of the season. Red Bull has never had its drivers finish 1-2.

"There are two goals remaining this season: One is to keep wining and two is to secure that second place," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. "We came close last year ... [Perez] is in a strong position so it will be a great achievement in the season with the level of dominance that we've had."

At a glance

Formula One Mexican Grand Prix lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race today

At Hermanos Rodriguez Racetrack

Mexico City

Lap length: 4.30 kilometers

Third session

1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1 minute, 17.166 seconds

2. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1:17.233

3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1:17.263

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Alphatauri, 1:17.382

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1:17.423

6. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:17.454

7. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 1:17.623

8. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:17.674

9. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:18.032

10. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:18.050

Eliminated after second session

11. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 1:18.521

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 1:18.524

13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 1:18.738

14. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 1:19.147

Eliminated after first session

15. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:19.016

16. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1:19.080

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 1:19.163

18. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1:19.227

19. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1:21.554

20. Logan Sargeant, USA, Williams, 1:19.965

Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, celebrates with his trophy after winning pole position during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers his Ferrari during the pole position of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)

