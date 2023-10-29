Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

DAIRY QUEEN, 7810 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 19. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be kept covered when not in continuous use.

ECONOLODGE, 210 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 19. Owner said that the last time the kitchen was used was March 2020. He said that he wanted to keep the permit. The refrigerators are being used for personal items only at this time. No test strips are available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Only two sinks noted in the kitchen area during inspection. A sink with at least 3 compartments should be provided to manually wash, rinse, and sanitize equipment and utensils.

BIG RED, 3319 Olive St. Date of inspection Oct. 18. Observation: Observed floor unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

CAMELOT FOOD MART INC., 4012 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection Oct. 18. Deli meats 44 degrees. Coils on display cooler frozen up. Manager moved items to 38 degree cooler and began defrosting display cooler. Did not see thermometers in Display cooler. Keep it visible. Restroom doors standing open. Install self closing devices on these doors.

FAST MART, 3700 Camden Road. Date of inspection Oct. 18. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed drink area with food residue. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

MATTIE'S ITALIAN ICE CREAM, 8007 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 18. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

MOM & POPS COUNTRY STORE, 3432 Highway 65 S. Date of inspection Oct. 18. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.

OCEAN'S FISH AND CHICKEN, 3700 Camden Road. Date of inspection Oct. 18. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed hand washing sink blocked in kitchen area. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed no hand washing sign at hand washing sink. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Observed wiping (cloths) laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Ceiling tiles are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Receptacles containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use.