‘Friends’ star Perry is found dead at 54





LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends," has died. He was 54.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

Asked to confirm police response to what was listed as Perry's home address, Los Angeles police officer Drake Madison said officers had gone there "for a death investigation of a male in his 50s."

Perry's 10 seasons on "Friends" made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and Ross, played by LeBlanc and Schwimmer respectively.

The series was one of television's biggest hits and has taken on a new life -- and found surprising popularity with younger fans -- in recent years on streaming services.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his "Friends" role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on "The West Wing."

Perry also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com "Fools Rush In" and opposite Bruce Willis in the the crime comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."









