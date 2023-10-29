FYI Calendar: ‘Haunted’ artwork on show at Brews in Eureka Springs

For a list of Halloween events and a list of haunted houses, visit nwaonline.com/whatsup.

Oct. 29 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Plant Exchange -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- Cole Birmingham Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Piccolo Zoppe -- "A Boutique Circus," 2 & 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 & 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $15-$100. piccolozoppe.com.

Oct. 30 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Witches & Wizards Trivia -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cooking With Claudia -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. waltonartscenter.org.

Oct. 31 (Tuesday)

Halloween Craft -- All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Getting More Out of Outlook -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Hoopla Book Club -- "The Last House on Needless Street," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Costume Parade -- 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Paint N Snack -- Create a spooky haunted house, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For ages 8-15. $15 nonmembers. Register at fsram.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Zombies & Vampires Trivia -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Nov. 1 (Wednesday)

Native American Historical Month -- An exhibit, through November, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Autumn Coloring Stations -- Through November, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dinovember Scavenger Hunt -- Through November, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

What The Health -- Mental Health for the Holidays, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Understanding Financial Aid for College -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creative Writing Club -- NaNoWriMo Edition, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Midwinterblood" by Marcus Sedgwick, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Explorative Dance -- With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

El Dia de Los Muertos -- With a traditional ofrenda, a live catrina, art, food and more, 6-9 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Nov. 2 (Thursday)

Inverse Performance Art Festival -- Through Nov. 5, The Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Professional Headshots -- 9:30-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

National Alzheimer's Month -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- It's In the Details, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Genealogy Workshop -- With the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Introduction to PowerPoint -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert -- University of Arkansas Jazz Combos, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Embedded Generational Knowledge -- With Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Dyan Youpee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- With Joyce Yang, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Addams Family Musical" -- Performed by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-4, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Nov. 3 (Friday)

Author Talk -- With Rob Wells, author of "The Insider," noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "Night and the City" (1950), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception -- For "A Flush and A Spore" mushroom art exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration -- 5-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Book Signing -- And reading with David Lee Holcomb, author of "Lake Road, Last House," 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Nov. 4 (Saturday)

Drop-In Children's Eye Exams -- For ages 5 & older, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fall Genealogy Keynote Speaker -- Cynthia K. Patton, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- "The Wizard of Oz" with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle -- For needlecrafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple -- Make a card case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Day of the Dead Cultural Art Studio -- Create a Day of the Dead painting, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. Register at fortsmithmuseum.org.

Dia De Muertos -- With themed bike rides, live music and traditional food, noon-5 p.m., TxAr House, 300 S. First St. in downtown Rogers. $25; afterparty free. facebook.com/latinasenbici.

Del Dia de Muertos -- Noon-6 p.m., Shiloh Square and Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Bella Vista Birders -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Beginning Quilting -- 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Creating Foiled Letters with Leah Grant, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Conquer The Kitchen – Discovering Sas-Squash, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Archaeology of the Ozarks -- Presented by Arkansas Archeological Survey, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 5 (Sunday)

Fall Fungi -- With Master Mycologist Jay Justice, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. Wait list info at ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Talk -- With Windy Elstermeier, author of "Move," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday Music -- With Ben & Jesse, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Haunted" — A new group exhibition with 70-plus pieces of work from a plethora of local artists charged to create something to fit the Halloween season, currently on display at Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs.



