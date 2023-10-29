FYI Calendar: Oklahoma Filmmaker Showcase Nov. 4 in Sallisaw

Oct. 29 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Cole Birmingham Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Piccolo Zoppe -- "A Boutique Circus," 2 & 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 & 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $15-$100. piccolozoppe.com.

Oct. 30 (Monday)

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. waltonartscenter.org.

Oct. 31 (Tuesday)

Halloween Craft -- All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Hoopla Book Club -- "The Last House on Needless Street," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Paint N Snack -- Create a spooky haunted house, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For ages 8-15. $15 nonmembers. Register at fsram.org.

Nov. 1 (Wednesday)

Autumn Coloring Stations -- Through November, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dinovember Scavenger Hunt -- Through November, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

El Dia de Los Muertos -- With a traditional ofrenda, a live catrina, art, food and more, 6-9 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Nov. 2 (Thursday)

Inverse Performance Art Festival -- Through Nov. 5, The Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- It's In the Details, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- With Joyce Yang, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 3 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "Night and the City" (1950), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception -- For "A Flush and A Spore" mushroom art exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration -- 5-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Book Signing -- And reading with David Lee Holcomb, author of "Lake Road, Last House," 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Nov. 4 (Saturday)

Fall Genealogy Keynote Speaker -- Cynthia K. Patton, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Day of the Dead Cultural Art Studio -- Create a Day of the Dead painting, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. Register at fortsmithmuseum.org.

Del Dia de Muertos -- Noon-6 p.m., Shiloh Square and Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Haunted Houses

The Haunted Prison -- And Trail of Terrors, Oct 31, 3138 Dora Road in Van Buren. $20-$30. facebook.com/thehauntedprison or 769-0398.

Asylum X Haunted House -- Oct. 31, 223 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. facebook.com/asylumxhaunt.

Banshee Manor Haunted Attraction -- 7 p.m. Oct. 29-31, "no scare night" Oct. 30, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. $15 "per soul"; $5 for the no-scare tour. bansheemanor.com.

Nightmares Haunted House -- And Phantom bus ride, Oct. 31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road in Bentonville. $ 25 & up. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Stages of Fear Haunted House -- Every night through Oct. 31, horse arena at Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $5-$10. eventbrite.com.

Asylum Haunted House -- Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 31, 210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs. $25. TheAsylumHauntedHouse.net.

Carpenter's Mortuary Spook House -- 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, 136 E. Main St. in Gentry. $20. mortuarystudios.com.

Warehouse of Fear -- Oct. 31, at Riverside Entertainment, 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $25. riverside-entertainment.com.

The Expelled -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31 ($20) plus The Expelled Unleashed (18 and older and must sign a waiver), 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 4 ($30), 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville. theexpelled.com.