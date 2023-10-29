GAC roundups

HARDING 55,

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 0

Another big day on the ground boosted Harding (9-0, 9-0 Great American Conference), ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II, to a rout at Paul Laird Field in Durant, Okla.

Twelve players finished with double-digit rushing yardage for the Bisons, who ran for 436 yards while eclipsing 50 points in a game for the sixth time this season. Brayden Jay had a team-high 70 yards with a touchdown, while Cole Keylon and Chauncey Martin each scored two touchdowns. The victory was also the 11th time that Harding has beaten Southeastern Oklahoma State (4-5, 4-5) in their past 12 meetings.

The Bisons led 31-0 at halftime following touchdowns from Jay, Martin, Keylon and Blake Delacruz. Grant Ennis kicked a 41-yard field on the final play of the second quarter as well. It was more of the same in the second half for Harding, which allowed 141 yards total and forced five turnovers.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 41,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 10

O.J. Jones accounted for five touchdowns as Southern Arkansas (7-2, 7-2 Great American Conference) bounced back from last week's loss against Harding to trounce Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-9, 0-9) at Wilkins Stadium ain Magnolia.

Jones was 13-of-17 passing for 96 yards with 1 touchdown and carried 8 times for 37 yards while scoring on a pair of 1-yard runs for the Muleriders, who recorded 1 interception against each of the three Bulldog quarterbacks that played. Jones' first score gave SAU a 7-0 lead before a 40-yard field goal from Hayden Nitz and a 10-yard touchdown run from Kadyn Roach made it a 17-0 lead after two quarters.

Southwestern Oklahoma State got within 24-10 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sean Shelby to Jacob Karsak, but the Muleriders scored 17 unanswered points, including Jones' 13-yard scoring pass to Cole Williams, to finish off the win.

Dexter Brown had 139 yards rushing for the Bulldogs.

ARKANSAS TECH 18,

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 16

Arkansas Tech (4-5, 4-5 Great American Conference) built a two-score lead, then held off a closing push to win a key road game at Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada, Okla.

Taye Gatewood finished 15 of 26 passing for 140 yards and 2 first-half touchdowns for the Wonder Boys, who led 18-3 in the fourth quarter. East Central (3-6, 3-6) got touchdown runs from Damuriyon Montgomery, including a 5-yarder with 2:07 left in the game, to get within two.

But Arkansas Tech's Caleb Tanis recovered an onside kick, and the Wonder Boys were able to run out the clock to beat the Tigers for the second straight season.

Deuce Wise rushed a game-high 74 yards for Arkansas Tech. Tanis and Matthew Rivera also caught scoring passes from Gatewood. Jaiave Magalei was 13 of 32 for 227 yards and 2 interceptions for East Central, which lost for the third time in the past four weeks.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 28, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 7

The University of Arkansas at Monticello was held to 149 yards of total offense and committed two costly fumbles in dropping a 21-point decision at Crain Family Stadium in Bethany, Okla.

The loss was the seventh in a row for UAM (2-7, 2-7 Great American Conference), which had a season-low 23 yards passing. The Boll Weevils did get 85 yards rushing in the game from Gary Ferman and a 2-yard touchdown run from Arlie Lee with 3:10 left in the second quarter that tied the game at 7-7. But Oklahoma Baptist (6-3, 6-3) scored two touchdowns late the first half to surge ahead. Aidan Thompson's 37-yard scoring pass to Nick Harris a little over a minute after Lee's touchdown gave the Bison the lead for good.

Aaron Smith's 1-yard score gave Oklahoma Baptist a 21-7 lead at the half, and Tainique Taylor's 54-yard punt return touchdown with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter sealed the victory.