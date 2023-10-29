Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Harvest returns record yield

Celebration supports fresh food for all by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Jeannette and Brad Crain (from left), Chris and Shawnda Schnurbusch(cq), Chris Gilreath and Jene Huffman-Gilreath and Landon and Ashley Lee help represent Arvest in support of Cobblestone Farms at the Fall Harvest Celebration on Oct. 20 at the Barn at the Springs in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Cobblestone Farms backers celebrated another bountiful year for the nonprofit organization at the Fall Harvest Celebration on Oct.

Print Headline: Harvest returns record yield

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT