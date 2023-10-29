Sections
High school football rankings

by Sam Lane | Today at 3:19 a.m.

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. Little Rock Parkview5A-South9-0, 6-0

COMMENT The Patriots have not allowed more than one touchdown in six games as they've rolled through conference play to a No. 1 seed.

2. Conway7A-Central9-0, 6-0

COMMENT The Wampus Cats have beaten all of their conference opponents by 29 points or more.

3. Bryant7A-Central8-1, 6-0

COMMENT The Hornets handled business to set up a winner-take-all game with Conway.

4. Fayetteville7A-West8-0, 5-0

COMMENT The Bulldogs clinched the No. 1 seed with yet another dominant outing.

5. Greenwood6A-West9-0, 7-0

COMMENT The Bulldogs proved once again they are the class of 6A with the first road win over Pulaski Academy in a decade.

6. Bentonville7A-West6-3, 5-1

COMMENT The Tigers secured another win thanks to backup quarterback Cole Slepecki stepping up.

7. Little Rock Christian6A-West7-1, 6-0

COMMENT The Warriors have allowed 10 total points over their past four games.

8. Benton6A-East8-1, 8-0

COMMENT The Panthers' starters finally played past halftime, but it was just to lock up a No. 1 seed.

9. Bentonville West7A-West7-2, 5-1

COMMENT The Wolverines have put together a string of impressive performances to set up a monumental game versus Bentonville.

10. Pulaski Academy6A-West7-2, 5-2

COMMENT Third quarter turnovers cost the Bruins who are stuck with the No. 3 seed.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAMREC.

1. Conway9-0

2. Bryant8-1

3. Fayetteville9-0

4. Bentonville6-3

5. Bentonville West7-2

6. Rogers6-3

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAMREC.

1. Greenwood9-0

2. LR Christian8-1

3. Benton8-1

4. Pulaski Academy7-2

5. Marion7-1

6. LR Catholic6-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAMREC.

1. LR Parkview9-0

2. Shiloh Christian7-2

3. Hot Springs8-1

4. Valley View7-1

5. Mills8-1

6. Joe T. Robinson7-2

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAMREC.

1. Malvern6-2

2. Harding Academy9-0

3. Elkins9-0

4. Warren9-0

5. Rivercrest7-2

6. Central Ark. Christian7-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAMREC.

1. Prescott8-1

2. Salem9-0

3. Booneville7-2

4. Glen Rose7-2

5. Hoxie9-0

6. Walnut Ridge7-2

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAMREC.

1. Mineral Springs9-0

2. Hazen8-1

3. Carlisle8-1

4. Bigelow10-0

5. East Poinsett County8-1

6. Murfreesboro9-0

Print Headline: High school football rankings

