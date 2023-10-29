High school football rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Little Rock Parkview5A-South9-0, 6-0
COMMENT The Patriots have not allowed more than one touchdown in six games as they've rolled through conference play to a No. 1 seed.
2. Conway7A-Central9-0, 6-0
COMMENT The Wampus Cats have beaten all of their conference opponents by 29 points or more.
3. Bryant7A-Central8-1, 6-0
COMMENT The Hornets handled business to set up a winner-take-all game with Conway.
4. Fayetteville7A-West8-0, 5-0
COMMENT The Bulldogs clinched the No. 1 seed with yet another dominant outing.
5. Greenwood6A-West9-0, 7-0
COMMENT The Bulldogs proved once again they are the class of 6A with the first road win over Pulaski Academy in a decade.
6. Bentonville7A-West6-3, 5-1
COMMENT The Tigers secured another win thanks to backup quarterback Cole Slepecki stepping up.
7. Little Rock Christian6A-West7-1, 6-0
COMMENT The Warriors have allowed 10 total points over their past four games.
8. Benton6A-East8-1, 8-0
COMMENT The Panthers' starters finally played past halftime, but it was just to lock up a No. 1 seed.
9. Bentonville West7A-West7-2, 5-1
COMMENT The Wolverines have put together a string of impressive performances to set up a monumental game versus Bentonville.
10. Pulaski Academy6A-West7-2, 5-2
COMMENT Third quarter turnovers cost the Bruins who are stuck with the No. 3 seed.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAMREC.
1. Conway9-0
2. Bryant8-1
3. Fayetteville9-0
4. Bentonville6-3
5. Bentonville West7-2
6. Rogers6-3
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAMREC.
1. Greenwood9-0
2. LR Christian8-1
3. Benton8-1
4. Pulaski Academy7-2
5. Marion7-1
6. LR Catholic6-3
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAMREC.
1. LR Parkview9-0
2. Shiloh Christian7-2
3. Hot Springs8-1
4. Valley View7-1
5. Mills8-1
6. Joe T. Robinson7-2
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAMREC.
1. Malvern6-2
2. Harding Academy9-0
3. Elkins9-0
4. Warren9-0
5. Rivercrest7-2
6. Central Ark. Christian7-2
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAMREC.
1. Prescott8-1
2. Salem9-0
3. Booneville7-2
4. Glen Rose7-2
5. Hoxie9-0
6. Walnut Ridge7-2
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAMREC.
1. Mineral Springs9-0
2. Hazen8-1
3. Carlisle8-1
4. Bigelow10-0
5. East Poinsett County8-1
6. Murfreesboro9-0