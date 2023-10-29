High school football

6A-East Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Benton 8-0 8-1
Marion 7-1 8-1
West Memphis 6-2 6-3
Little Rock Catholic 5-3 6-3
Searcy 5-3 6-3
El Dorado 4-4 5-4
Sheridan 3-5 3-6
Jacksonville 2-6 2-7
Greene County Tech 0-8 1-8
Sylvan Hills 0-8 0-9
5A-Central Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Mills Univ. Studies 6-1 8-1
Pine Bluff 6-1 7-2
Robinson 6-1 7-2
Maumelle 4-3 6-3
Morrilton 4-4 5-5
Beebe 2-5 4-5
White Hall 2-5 3-6
Vilonia 2-5 2-7
Watson Chapel 0-7 0-9
Conference 4A-2
Team Conf.Over.
Harding Academy 5-0 9-0
Heber Springs 4-1 5-3
Stuttgart 3-2 6-3
Bald Knob 3-2 5-4
Lonoke 2-4 3-6
Riverview 1-4 1-8
Cave City 0-5 0-9
Conference 4A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Warren 7-0 9-0
DeWitt 6-1 8-1
Monticello 5-2 6-3
Crossett 5-2 6-3
McGehee 3-4 4-4
Hamburg 3-4 3-6
Dumas 2-5 4-5
Star City 1-7 1-9
Helena-WH Central 0-7 0-9
Conference 3A-6
Team Conf. Over.
Cam. Harmony Grove 4-0 7-2
Fordyce 3-1 4-5
Barton 2-2 5-4
Rison 2-2 2-7
Drew Central 1-3 2-6
Lake Village Lakeside 0-4 2-6
8-Man 2A-South Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Strong 6-0 8-0
Mountain Pine 4-0 5-2
Spring Hill 4-2 6-3
Woodlawn 3-2 5-3
Dermott 1-3 2-5
Marvell-Elaine 0-3 0-3
Hermitage 0-5 0-7
Friday's scores
Jefferson County
Robinson 41, White Hall 19
Beebe 42, Watson Chapel 6
Southeast Arkansas
Sheridan 16, Greene County Tech 14
Stuttgart 45, Lonoke 34
Crossett 17, Dumas 14
DeWitt 49, McGehee 38
Monticello 35, Star City 7
Warren 42, Helena-West Helena Central 0
Arkadelphia 47, Fordyce 21
Camden Harmony Grove 55, Lake Village Lakeside 6
Rison 42, Barton 33
Dermott 52, Hermitage 0
Nov. 2 games
All at 7 p.m.
Southeast Arkansas
DeWitt at Dumas
Warren at Hamburg
Crossett at Monticello
McGehee at Helena-West Helena Central
Marvell-Elaine at Hermitage
Nov. 3 games
All at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County
Robinson at Pine Bluff
Watson Chapel at White Hall
Southeast Arkansas
Sheridan at Benton
Stuttgart at Bald Knob
Drew Central at Rison
Fordyce at Lake Village Lakeside
Mountain Pine at Dermott
Spring Hill at Woodlawn