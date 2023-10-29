Sections
High school football

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:35 a.m.

6A-East Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Benton 8-0 8-1

Marion 7-1 8-1

West Memphis 6-2 6-3

Little Rock Catholic 5-3 6-3

Searcy 5-3 6-3

El Dorado 4-4 5-4

Sheridan 3-5 3-6

Jacksonville 2-6 2-7

Greene County Tech 0-8 1-8

Sylvan Hills 0-8 0-9

5A-Central Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Mills Univ. Studies 6-1 8-1

Pine Bluff 6-1 7-2

Robinson 6-1 7-2

Maumelle 4-3 6-3

Morrilton 4-4 5-5

Beebe 2-5 4-5

White Hall 2-5 3-6

Vilonia 2-5 2-7

Watson Chapel 0-7 0-9

Conference 4A-2

Team Conf.Over.

Harding Academy 5-0 9-0

Heber Springs 4-1 5-3

Stuttgart 3-2 6-3

Bald Knob 3-2 5-4

Lonoke 2-4 3-6

Riverview 1-4 1-8

Cave City 0-5 0-9

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Warren 7-0 9-0

DeWitt 6-1 8-1

Monticello 5-2 6-3

Crossett 5-2 6-3

McGehee 3-4 4-4

Hamburg 3-4 3-6

Dumas 2-5 4-5

Star City 1-7 1-9

Helena-WH Central 0-7 0-9

Conference 3A-6

Team Conf. Over.

Cam. Harmony Grove 4-0 7-2

Fordyce 3-1 4-5

Barton 2-2 5-4

Rison 2-2 2-7

Drew Central 1-3 2-6

Lake Village Lakeside 0-4 2-6

8-Man 2A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Strong 6-0 8-0

Mountain Pine 4-0 5-2

Spring Hill 4-2 6-3

Woodlawn 3-2 5-3

Dermott 1-3 2-5

Marvell-Elaine 0-3 0-3

Hermitage 0-5 0-7

Friday's scores

Jefferson County

Robinson 41, White Hall 19

Beebe 42, Watson Chapel 6

Southeast Arkansas

Sheridan 16, Greene County Tech 14

Stuttgart 45, Lonoke 34

Crossett 17, Dumas 14

DeWitt 49, McGehee 38

Monticello 35, Star City 7

Warren 42, Helena-West Helena Central 0

Arkadelphia 47, Fordyce 21

Camden Harmony Grove 55, Lake Village Lakeside 6

Rison 42, Barton 33

Dermott 52, Hermitage 0

Nov. 2 games

All at 7 p.m.

Southeast Arkansas

DeWitt at Dumas

Warren at Hamburg

Crossett at Monticello

McGehee at Helena-West Helena Central

Marvell-Elaine at Hermitage

Nov. 3 games

All at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County

Robinson at Pine Bluff

Watson Chapel at White Hall

Southeast Arkansas

Sheridan at Benton

Stuttgart at Bald Knob

Drew Central at Rison

Fordyce at Lake Village Lakeside

Mountain Pine at Dermott

Spring Hill at Woodlawn

