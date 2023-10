Arkansas forwards Trevon Brazile (center) and Makhi Mitchell celebrate with teammate Chandler Lawson (left) during overtime during an exhibition game against Purdue on Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks won 81-77. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1029purdueua/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The game technically didn't count on either team's record. But Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: In name only …

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content