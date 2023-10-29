John Rogers, 82, a Democratic state congressman of Birmingham, Ala., may have his bond revoked as federal prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his bond by attempting to contact a key witness a week after his arraignment.

George Huff, 26, a former Bismarck, N.D., police officer fired for badly injuring a 63-year-old man during an arrest, was sentenced to one of unsupervised probation after entering an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, base commander of Fort Eisenhower in Georgia, said he said he was thrilled to rename the base after former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the five-star general who died in 1969.

Terrence Rosenthal, a security guard at a New York City migrant shelter, was cleared of wrongdoing in an altercation with one of Mayor Eric Adams' top advisors after prosecutors "concluded that we cannot prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt," assistant district attorney Madeline Holbrook told the judge.

Valerie Gaytan, 48, the wife of a Chicago drug trafficker who cooperated against Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for conspiring to hide and spend at least $2.3 million of her husband's drug proceeds.

Andrea Douglas, director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville, Va., said efforts to repurpose a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee "have been not to remove history but bear witness to the truths about our racist pasts".

Abby Zwerner, a former first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia, is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million, alleging gross negligence against school administrators.

Brandy Moore of Weeki Wachee, Fla., Caitlin Throckmorton of Douglasville, Ga., and Christopher Roberts of Calhoun, Tenn., former assistant managers at Publix stores, accuse the supermarket chain in a federal lawsuit of not paying them for work it forced them to do off the clock.

Malik Fowler, 21, of Gonzales, La., faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace in connection with a fatal double shooting near a high school football game, authorities said.