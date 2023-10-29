Jackson State turns to QB, rips UAPB

PINE BLUFF -- In the absence of one of the conference's best running backs, Jackson State turned to its new starting quarterback Saturday.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-7, 0-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fell 40-14 to Jackson State (6-3, 4-2) on a rainy afternoon at Simmons Bank Field.

Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan completed 26 of 36 passes for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns in his second start this season. Tight end D.J. Stevens caught 3 passes for 99 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had one touchdown catch this season entering this game.

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said busted coverages have hurt the Golden Lions all season.

"The very first touchdown pass, that's something we went over all week," Hampton said. "On the second touchdown pass, we had a guy that didn't cover his guy. He was late covering him. On the third and fourth touchdowns in the fourth quarter, it's man coverage. They didn't do anything. We got to make the play.

"Obviously, we give them credit because he made the throws and they made the catches, but [we] got the right calls and plays. We just got to make the plays."

Morgan often threw short passes and relied on the receivers to pick up yards after the catch. Stevens did so on the first pass of the game, turning a short completion into a 70-yard touchdown.

UAPB pressured Morgan and sacked him four times. Kyre Williams also intercepted a pass in the second half.

Linebacker Rico Dozier said pressuring Morgan was part of the game plan.

"Coach knew that we had to put some pressure on him this week, because we know they got a ton of receivers out there," Dozier said. "If he have a lot of time, that means it can be easy for them to get open, so Coach knew that we had to heat them up, get him off his spot, and make him make a quick read."

Jackson State entered the game with the SWAC's leading rushing attack, but top running back Irv Mulligan missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. J.D. Martin led the Tigers on Saturday with 76 yards.

Jackson State freshman kicker Leilani Armenta made history in Pine Bluff, becoming the first woman to score in a historically Black college or university football game by kicking three extra points.

Chancellor Edwards started the game at quarterback for UAPB, though Mekhi Hagens also got playing time. Edwards completed 16 of 26 passes for 95 yards, while Hagens completed 4 of 9 passes for 38 yards and an interception. Hagens also led the Golden Lions in rushing with 43 yards and a touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins led the UAPB receivers with seven catches for 57 yards. He said the constant rotation of quarterbacks this season hasn't bothered the receivers.

"It's not hard when the quarterbacks are good quarterbacks," Dawkins said. "They all have something special that they do. Whoever's in there, that's the guy we rolling with. We behind him 100%."

Kierstan Rogers scored UAPB's first touchdown late in the first half on a 1-yard run after Hagens made a big run. Hagens scored on a 20-yard run on UAPB's first drive of the second half, cutting the deficit at the time to 26-14.

Jackson State scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away.