Jacqueline Rashell Wright - Robert Leshon Williams

Jacqueline Rashell Wright and Robert Leshon Williams were united in marriage at 4:44 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Conway. The officiant was Bishop Frank H. Stewart of Agape Community Temple of Servants, Conway.

The bride is the daughter of Vernell Wright and the granddaughter of the late Frances Acklin, both of Conway.

The groom is the son of the late Catherine Williams of Little Rock and the grandson of the late Beatrice Tate of Wilmot.

Arrangements of blue and purple gladioli, wisteria, roses and peonies, lanterns and candles decorated the ceremony site. Music was by harpist Alexandra Rose.

Escorted by her mother, the bride wore an A-line gown of chiffon with a strapless draped bodice embellished with pearl beading. Her veil of glitter tulle was scattered with beads and pearls. She carried a blue and white bouquet.

Serving as matron of honor was Lashonda Wert of Conway.

Sean Williams of Little Rock was best man and Kaiden Williams of Little Rock was a ring bearer.

A reception, also at the Knights of Columbus Hall, was held after the ceremony. Tables were decorated with arrangements of blue and white flowers including gladiolas, wisteria, peonies and roses. Music was by DJ Quinn Beacham.

The bride is a graduate of Hendrix College with bachelor's degrees in economics and business and a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. She is a lawyer.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in computer science from the University of Central Arkansas and is an IT administrator at Stephens.

The couple will live in Conway after a honeymoon in St. Lucia.