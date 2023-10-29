Jefferson County alliance accredited

The International Economic Development Council announced that the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County has been recognized as one of 74 organizations accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization.

"The Alliance displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor," said Nathan Ohle, IEDC president and chief executive officer.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an on-site visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs and staff of the organization, according to a news release.

"Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the community and prospects that the Alliance has attained a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well-placed and their business is in good hands. Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or onsite visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee," according to the release.

The IEDC is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world, according to the release.

With more than 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC offers the economic development profession a source for information and professional development, a voice for the profession and advocacy.