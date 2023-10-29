A different dynamic

When we talk about how every child has different educational needs, we must also remember that these extend outside the classroom.

In our family, that means time together, which might have been very limited since my husband often works afternoons, nights and weekends. Separation was not the family life or dynamic that we wanted, so I began homeschooling when my oldest of three kids entered kindergarten, and we have really enjoyed our journey and what it's producing.

For one, flexible school hours mean we might do schoolwork on Saturday so we can be together on Monday if that's my husband's day off.

Another major benefit that has come out of homeschooling is being able to adjust our curriculum and teaching style/techniques for each of my kids and their learning needs to help them not only succeed but also excel. For instance, my daughter struggled to read. But we adjusted the lessons and catered to her interests, and now she's an avid reader above grade level. My kindergarten son is fascinated by geology and archaeology, so that's the science he learns--and he loves to learn!

Sacrificing my income to be their teacher and having the expense of curriculum and supplies isn't easy, but we manage.

However, I look forward to the expansion of the new educational freedom account program under LEARNS and, when my children qualify, exploring access to resources that will help meet all their needs, including those of our family's unique dynamic.

ALISHA NEDDO

Batesville

On public education

Forty-seven years ago when I began my volunteer work in the Little Rock Public Schools, I asked why some students were fed both breakfast and lunch. Legendary veteran teacher Mary Button explained that a hungry child could not concentrate well enough to learn. It made perfect sense at the time, and still does.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced that Arkansas ranks the worst in the country for food insecurity. I wonder if Gov. Sarah Sanders took this into consideration when she forced the Legislature to rob the poor to placate the rich with her rapacious education bill?

Public education is the foundation of democracy; as a product of public education, I would have thought that Sanders understood this.

SUZANNE HAMILTON

Little Rock

Heading to extinction

In the 17th and 18th centuries, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth's legislature had a provision called the liberum veto which allowed any one of its members to object to proposed legislation, effectively blocking it. This prevented many important things from getting done and allowed surrounding countries Prussia, Russia, and Austria-Hungary to completely divide its territory among them so that by the end of the 18th century it ceased to exist.

Observing recent events in the United States, I fear our nation may be headed for the same fate.

In the House, a few Republican members for weeks prevented selection of a speaker, meaning no legislation could be passed there in this time of multiple crises. In the upper chamber, one senator has been making it much more difficult to promote high-ranking military personnel. Meanwhile, the other side has been promoting policies advocated by small minority groups that would allow things which defy common sense such as letting biological men participate in women's sporting events or use their restrooms.

Unless our so-called leaders can start acting like adults, we may be heading for the same fate as the commonwealth then.

EDWARD TABLER

Fayetteville

Analysis before game

Regarding Wally Hall's Oct. 25 column, would someone please tell him that spilling the tea after major Arkansas Razorback sporting events have already occurred is not beneficial?

Give us the inside dope and your thoughts beforehand, homer!

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock

An outstanding man

Dr. Joe Henry Bates was truly an outstanding person and physician. I was privileged to serve with him on the Hendrix College Board for a few years. We were seatmates. He was brilliant. Among his many talents was a unique ability to catch hidden agendas in charts and graphs--they are often used by administrators to paper over problems. Dr. Bates would catch 'em every time. He would politely, but firmly, call their hands.

He was one helluva fellow.

BILLY R. WILSON

Wye Mountain

Peace seems unlikely

What do the "innocent" Palestinians want?

The Palestinians rejected statehood in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2014.

The Palestinians elected Hamas in 2006.

The Palestinians shout "Death to Israel."

What is the basis for negotiation and peace?

ERWIN HOEFT

Hot Springs Village

Consider the future

Re the editorial on the Chevron-Hess merger: More myopia from the anonymous editor. Sure, the merger may reduce the price of gas so we can burn more fossil fuel and accelerate the current and future climate catastrophe. Or we can switch to EVs and reduce the demand for gas and drive down the demand.

Y'all need to consider both sides of the supply/demand equation and, by the way, the future of our children and children's children.

GARY WHEELER

Little Rock