LIVE Music: Opry favorites The Cleverlys bring music and laughs to Fort Smith

Bluegrass and jokes are on the horizon Nov. 4 as The Cleverlys return to the River Valley. Dr. Digger, his nephews Ricky Lloyd, DVD, Haggis, and his youngest brother, Wasper, break out their banjos and dobros at 7 p.m. on the ArcBest Performing Arts Center Stage.

Next up from "Whose Line Is It Anyway," Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood present "Scared Scriptless" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent celebrates Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets and more information at fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

ELSEWHERE

Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

JJ Taylor and Bourbon Highway perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at VFW Post 4518, 104332 U.S. 59, Sallisaw, Okla.

Mike Hosty performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Some Guy Named Robb performs at noon Nov. 11 at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. Tenth St. in Fort Smith.

Buckshot Princess plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 10; All of Her, Anything or Everything, The Fighting Side and 5 Body Blade perform starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival features live music from Jontavious Willis Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Nokosee Fields Trio, Robert Kimbrough Sr., Uncle Joe Meazle, Creek Rocks, Brian Martin, Betse & Clarke, Ozark Rhombus, Brett Ratcliff, White River Wobblers and Salem Plateau alongside workshops, exhibits, competitions and dances Nov. 2-5 at the Fayetteville Public Library and at the Juke Joint exhibit at the Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville. Most events are free. https://bit.ly/arkcountrybluesstrings.

Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

The Iguanas perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 for AAC Live! at 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St. in Fort Smith. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Aaron Lewis performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Flatland Cavalry plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Riverwind Casino in Norman, Okla. Riverwind.com (405) 322-6000.

