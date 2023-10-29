Local notes: Washington County Historical Society names newest Distinguished Citizens and National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibits Arkansas artists

WelcomeHealth

Earlier this year, many AR Medicaid clients lost their coverage due to lapse in renewing their paperwork. During covid years, clients were not required to renew their paperwork because local DHS offices tried to keep office visits to a minimum. Therefore, renewals were automatic. This year, the previous renewal processes were reinstated but many families missed their notices of renewal and lost their coverage.

In partnership with Legal Aid of Arkansas, WelcomeHealth offers to be a medical home for those in transition of insurance coverage. WelcomeHealth is accepting new patients, and has capacity to grow the patient load and it wants to be a resource for those who cannot afford or access care elsewhere due to lapsed insurance coverage.

"We are here for those who need us," says clinic RN, Jennifer McClure. "If you or someone you know lost their Medicaid benefits, please have them contact WelcomeHealth to see if they qualify for our no-cost medical and dental care."

Information: (479) 444-7548.

Juried Artist Registry

The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts is exhibiting the work of 40 Arkansas women artists in the online 2023-25 Juried Artist Registry. Juror Matthew Bailey, Ph.D., gallery director and assistant professor of art and design, University of Arkansas Fort Smith, selected the artists for inclusion in this biennial registry. The call for applications ran from June to August and was open to women artists who reside in or are from Arkansas.

According to Bailey, "Jurying this group of artists was an honor and a challenge. All demonstrate the tremendous skill and creativity among self-identifying female artists in Arkansas, whether by artists with established records of creativity or emerging artists with exciting promise. Those selected represent a variety of backgrounds, from the self-taught to the professional. They also work with diverse media and explore a range of experiences, from nature and everyday life to history, memory, culture and identity. And each, in powerful, inspiring and productive ways, expands concepts about the world around us, signaling the importance and promise of art and culture in Arkansas."

The registry includes the following artists from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

Brit Borcher, Fayetteville; Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, Bella Vista; Terese Conway, Rogers; Jenny Dowd, Prairie Grove; Shelby Fleming, Fayetteville; Louise Halsey, Ozark; Katie Harper, Fort Smith; Suzanne King, Fort Smith; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Stephanie Lewis, Bella Vista; Sabine Schmidt, Fayetteville; Amy Scoggins, Fort Smith; and Bethany Springer, Fayetteville.

"The Juried Artist Registry shines a light on the remarkable talents of women artists in the state," said MaryRoss Taylor, ACNMWA president. "Through presenting a biennial exhibition online, we hope to foster greater appreciation for the achievements of Arkansas women artists."

Information: acnmwa.org, nmwa.org or acnmwa.org/juried-artist-registry/.

Sweater Drive

Fred Rogers began the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive in 1997 as a way to encourage the neighborly spirit.

This November, the Springdale Public Library is proud to join Arkansas PBS and libraries across the state to collect new and gently used sweaters and winter clothing to share with those in need.

"The Library is honored to partner with PBS and the Samaritan Community Center to participate in the annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive," Springdale Library Director Anne Gresham said. "The values Fred Rogers shared with American families -- including kindness, service, and community -- are values SPL holds near and dear as well, and we invite our patrons to join us in sharing the gift of warmth, community, and care with our neighbors in need."

Patrons can donate new or gently used sweaters and other winter clothing (like gloves, coats and scarves) at the Information Desk inside the library.

Every sweater collected will be donated to the Samaritan Community Center. The Samaritan Community Center is a grace-driven nonprofit serving the hurting and hungry of Northwest Arkansas with dignity and compassion.

Learn more about the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive here: myarpbs.org/sweaterdrive.

Information: (479) 750-8180, springdalelibrary.org or email comments@springdalelibrary.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following upcoming classes:

Oct. 30: Citizen Science: Help NASA with our Environment. This is a Citizen Science project sponsored by NASA's Globe program. Use your smart phone and free app to collect, enter and analyze data from your own back yard. 1-3 p.m. OLLI Office. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

Oct. 31: Protect Yourself With Basic Self Defense Moves. 1 -3 p.m. Krav Maga. $45 members, $60 nonmembers

Nov. 2: Africa in Turmoil: Refugee Crisis. 9-10:30 a.m. OLLI Office, $19 members, $34 nonmembers

Nov. 2 and 9: Constellations Dancing Over Your Head. 5:30-7:30 p.m. OLLI Office. $45 members, $60 nonmembers

Nov. 3: Washington Street -- Who are the People in the Neighborhood? 10 a.m.-noon. Headquarters House. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Historical Society

The Washington County Historical Society's newest Distinguished Citizen award recipients extended their thanks to the organization at its annual meeting Oct. 1 at the Mount Sequoyah Bailey Center in Fayetteville. The society recognized retired Circuit Judge Kim Smith and former Fayetteville Mayor Marilyn Heifner for their civic service and contributions to local historic preservation.

The historical society also announced the winners of its 14th annual competition for articles on the history of Washington County and elected its officers and board of directors at the annual meeting.

Smith, a past president of the historical society from 2017 to 2019, served as circuit judge from 1987 to 2012 and previously as prosecuting attorney before joining the Elliott and Smith Law Firm as an of counsel attorney. Of particular note is his work to secure and maintain the Ridge House, Headquarters House Museum and the Yell Law Office as vital and enduring historical structures. Smith has provided dedicated service and leadership to numerous local organizations, including the 7Hills Homeless Center and the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club, for which he was on the board for 12 years. He is a past president of the Fayetteville Rotary Club as well as the Washington County Bar Association.

Heifner has been known for her work as a civic leader, preservationist, community organizer and educator. Through her role as a Fayetteville city director, vice mayor and mayor (and the first woman elected president of the Arkansas Municipal League), Heifner advocated for preservation of historic public buildings. She wrote a history of Fayetteville City Hall after pushing in 1982 for its remodel and restoration. She later sponsored the resolution to save the historic White Hangar at Drake Field and guided the establishment of the Arkansas Air and Military Museum. She served 22 years as executive director of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission and received the 2023 City of Fayetteville Award for Lifetime Achievement in Historic Preservation. She is a member the board of the Evergreen Cemetery Association and has been its president for seven years.

The winning authors of the annual competition for articles on the history of Washington County each received an award of $250 and were recognized at the annual meeting. Their articles are being published in Flashback, the society's quarterly journal.

The winner of the Lessie Stringfellow Read Prize is Andrea Cantrell for her article "Fayetteville's Early Women's Clubs" about the long and rich tradition of women's clubs in Fayetteville. This prize is given for the best Washington County historical article specifically about a Fayetteville topic.

The winner of the Walter J. Lemke Prize is Susan Parks-Spencer for her article "Remembering the Lives of Robert Kidd and William Clingman Raper" about how a local slave became the namesake of a lake known now as Bob Kidd Lake. This prize is given for the best article on a Washington County topic.

A new slate of officers and members of the board of directors for the historical society took office upon their election during the annual meeting. They will serve until the next annual meeting in October 2024.

Officers are Debbie Groom, president; Lee Anne Wiederkehr, past president; Regina Sherwood, first vice president-membership; Theresa Ewing, second vice president-finance; Rebecca Luebker, recording secretary; Jerri Reed Foster, corresponding secretary; Lisa Lashley Higgins, treasurer; Patsy Watkins, Flashback editor, and Abigail Freeman, director of historic programs.

Directors are Kathy Cande, Peggy Chenault, Jon Cigainero, Cheri Coley, Jan Davidson, Tommie Flowers Davis, Dave Edmark, John Firmin, Joe Fox, John Mitchell, Nese Nemec, Brian Noland, Shelly Porter, Doug Prichard, Rebecca Riggs, Curt Rom, Alice Ann Simkins, Emily Sledge, Jim Spillars and Gary A. Thompson.

Information: (479) 521-4681 or email dedmark@uark.edu.