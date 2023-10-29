Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

This marriage license was recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Cortez Hooper, 35, of Tucker, and Melissa Michelle Lee, 41, of Paragould, recorded Oct. 26.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Ronnie Woolfolk v. Catherine Woolfolk, granted Oct. 19.

Heather L. Cheek v. Gregory A. Cheek, granted Oct. 23.

Brianna Hooper v. Stephen Hooper, granted Oct. 24.

Nicholas L. Jacobs v. Kara Jacobs, granted Oct. 24.

Jacob Lee Green v. Kyli McCool Green, granted Oct.25.

Andre Turner v. Laketia Turner, granted Oct. 26.

Kelly Roe v. David Roe, granted Oct.27.