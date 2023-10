Fort Smith Southside wide receiver Greyson York (2) catches a back shoulder throw during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 27, at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- Bentonville West's second-half rally on Friday past Southside clinched several things in the 7A-West. West Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Mavericks disappointed, must trek on

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content