



Author Salman Rushdie could take the stand against the man charged with repeatedly stabbing him before a lecture when the defendant goes on trial early next year, a prosecutor said Friday. "He is on the people's witness list right now heading into trial," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said, following a court hearing in which the judge scheduled the trial for Jan. 8. Hadi Matar, 25, has pleaded innocent to charges of assault and attempted murder. Authorities said the New Jersey resident left the audience and rushed the stage where the "The Satanic Verses" author was about to speak in August 2022, stabbing him more than a dozen times before onlookers intervened. Rushdie, 76, who was left blinded in his right eye and with a damaged left hand, wrote about the attack in a memoir: "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder," due out April 16. Matar has been in custody since immediately after the attack at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and intellectual retreat in the rural southwest corner of New York state.

Kiefer Sutherland has been tapped to narrate an upcoming docuseries about the murder of John Lennon. Apple TV+ announced Thursday the three-part docuseries, "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," will offer a look into Lennon's cultural influence, his music, a comprehensive deep dive into the pop star's 1980 murder, the subsequent investigation and the conviction of his confessed killer, Mark David Chapman. According to Apple, producers were granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the district attorney's office. "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial" will also feature interviews with Chapman's defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors. The former Beatle was shot in the back four times by Chapman Dec. 8, 1980, as he walked with his wife, Yoko Ono, into the Dakota apartment building in Manhattan. According to Rolling Stone, Lennon's killer is housed at Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York's Hudson Valley. Chapman interviews with the Board of Parole every two years seeking release and has been denied parole repeatedly. He'll next meet with the board in February.









Actor Kiefer Sutherland attends a special screening of the Paramount+ original series "Rabbit Hole" at Spyscape Museum on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)





