NFL Capsules

Jaguars at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Jaguars by 2

SERIES Jaguars lead 14-13; Steelers won at Jaguars 27-3 on Nov. 11, 2020

LAST WEEK Jaguars won at Saints 31-24; Steelers won at Rams 24-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(13) 113.4RUSH81.3 (28)

(14) 222.9PASS192.2 (25)

(14) 336.3YARDS273.5 (31)

(9) 24.7POINTS17.2 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(4) 80.6RUSH142.3 (28)

(31) 273.9PASS241.2 (25)

(26) 354.4YARDS383.5 (30)

(16) 20.9POINTS21.2 (T17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars bring a four-game winning streak into a Week 8 meeting with Pittsburgh. Jacksonville leads the AFC South at 5-2 following a last-minute win over New Orleans. The Steelers are at 4-2 and are coming off consecutive fourth-quarter comeback victories over Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 6 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 19-18; Cowboys won at Rams 22-10 on Oct. 9, 2022

LAST WEEK Rams lost to Steelers 24-17; Cowboys won at Chargers 20-17 on Oct. 16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(15) 112.0RUSH119.7 (10)

(7) 253.1PASS210.2 (20)

(6) 365.1YARDS329.8 (16)

(16) 22.1POINTS25.7 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(20) 117.0RUSH111.7 (18)

(11) 209.0PASS177.0 (3)

(13) 326.0YARDS288.7 (5)

(T14) 20.1POINTS16.7 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cowboys are on a 10-game home winning streak, their longest since moving to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in 2009. The club's most recent 11-game home winning streak came in 1991-92 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. ... K Lucas Havrisik will make his NFL debut for the Rams after they signed him off Cleveland's practice squad to replace former Dallas K Brett Maher, who missed two field goals and an extra point last week.

Falcons at Titans

Noon

LINE Falcons by 2 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 8-7; Titans won at Falcons 24-10 on Sept. 29, 2019

LAST WEEK Falcons won at Buccaneers 16-13; Titans lost to Ravens 24-16 on Oct. 15 in London

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.TITANS (RK)

(8) 124.3RUSH110.3 (19)

(17) 216.7PASS173.2 (30)

(13) 341.0YARDS283.5 (28)

(29) 16.4POINTS17.3 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.TITANS (RK)

(8) 95.3RUSH102.0 (14)

(7) 190.1PASS237.0 (22)

(3) 285.4YARDS339.0 (17)

(9) 19.0POINTS19.5 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will miss his first start this season because of a high right ankle sprain. Will Levis could become the seventh rookie QB to start this season in his NFL debut. Coach Mike Vrabel won't declare a starter, saying only that Malik Willis and Levis will play.

Texans at Panthers

Noon

LINE Texans by 3 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 4-2; Panthers won at Texans 24-9 on Sept. 23, 2021

LAST WEEK Texans beat Saints 20-13 on Oct. 15; Panthers lost at Dolphins 42-21 on Oct. 15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(25) 88.8RUSH98.0 (23)

(5) 258.5PASS196.7 (24)

(12) 347.3YARDS294.7 (24)

(14) 22.5POINTS18.7 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(17) 108.5RUSH144.3 (31)

(26) 245.5PASS197.8 (9)

(25) 354.0YARDS342.2 (19)

(8) 18.8POINTS31.0 (T31)

WHAT TO WATCH The game features a matchup of the top two picks in the NFL draft -- Carolina QB Bryce Young (Alabama) and Houston QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State). ... Carolina is the only winless team in the NFL at 0-6. However, the Panthers have won the past four meetings against the Texans.

Vikings at Packers

Noon

LINE Vikings by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 65-57-3; Packers beat Vikings 41-17 on Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Vikings beat 49ers 22-17; Packers lost at Broncos 19-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(30) 74.9RUSH90.8 (24)

(3) 280.0PASS199.0 (23)

(11) 354.9YARDS289.8 (26)

(18) 21.6POINTS21.7 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(15) 105.6RUSH143.7 (30)

(17) 224.7PASS194.3 (8)

(15) 330.3YARDS338.0 (16)

(20) 21.7POINTS22.0 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings WR Jordan Addison, a rookie first-round pick from Southern Cal, has 4 TD catches over his past 3 games and reached the end zone twice in Minnesota's Monday night victory over San Francisco. Minnesota is without All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for a third consecutive game.

Jets at Giants

Noon

LINE Jets by 3

SERIES Giants lead 8-6; Jets beat Giants 34-27 on Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK Jets beat Eagles 20-14 on Oct. 15; Giants beat Commanders 14-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(12) 117.5RUSH99.9 (21)

(32) 159.5PASS178.6 (29)

(30) 277.0YARDS278.4 (29)

(22) 18.8POINTS12.1 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(26) 135.2RUSH137.3 (27)

(15) 216.7PASS214.1 (14)

(24) 351.8YARDS351.4 (23)

(13) 19.8POINTS24.9 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets have trailed at halftime in all six of their games this season. They joined the 2022 Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) as the only teams to trail at halftime in each of their first six games and still have at least a .500 record, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Patriots at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 9 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 60-53; Dolphins won at Patriots 24-17 on Sept. 17

LAST WEEK Patriots beat Bills 29-25; Dolphins lost at Eagles 31-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(27) 85.4RUSH162.3 (1)

(21) 208.9PASS300.0 (1)

(25) 294.3YARDS462.3 (1)

(31) 14.4POINTS34.3 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(13) 100.7RUSH112.3 (19)

(12) 210.6PASS233.0 (20)

(9) 311.3YARDS345.3 (21)

(24) 25.3POINTS26.7 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 5-0 in his career against Bill Belichick's Patriots with 975 total yards, 4 touchdowns and a passer rating of 89.5. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (2,092), yards per attempt (9.1) and passer rating (110.4).

Saints at Colts

Noon

LINE Saints by 1 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 9-5; Saints beat Colts 34-7 on Dec. 16, 2019

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Jaguars 31-24; Colts lost to Browns 39-38

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.COLTS (RK)

(22) 98.1RUSH124.0 (9)

(12) 227.9PASS237.1 (10)

(17) 326.0YARDS361.1 (10)

(21) 19.0POINTS25.4 (T6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.COLTS (RK)

(12) 98.7RUSH118.7 (21)

(4) 187.0PASS232.6 (19)

(4) 285.7YARDS351.3 (22)

(7) 18.1POINTS27.3 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, facing a Colts team it has beaten four straight times. The Colts also have lost two straight since QB Gardner Minshew replaced injured rookie Anthony Richardson as the starter.

Eagles at Commanders

Noon

LINE Eagles by 7

SERIES Washington leads 89-83-5; Eagles beat Commanders 34-31 in OT on Oct. 1

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Dolphins 31-17; Commanders lost at Giants 14-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.WASH. (RK)

(4) 142.7RUSH86.1 (26)

(9) 246.6PASS211.7 (19)

(3) 389.3YARDS297.9 (22)

(4) 26.6POINTS20.0 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.WASH. (RK)

(1) 62.9RUSH125.7 (22)

(18) 227.4PASS248.4 (28)

(6) 290.3YARDS374.1 (29)

(T14) 20.1POINTS27.1 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Philadelphia has the second-most sacks in the NFL. Washington QB Sam Howell is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL. The Commanders have given up 40 sacks this season, including six to the Giants, and changes are expected along the offensive line.

Browns at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 3 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 13-6; Seahawks won at Browns 32-28 on Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK Browns won at Colts 39-38; Seahawks beat Cardinals 20-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(2) 147.5RUSH106.0 (20)

(31) 171.7PASS224.2 (13)

(20) 319.2YARDS330.2 (15)

(15) 22.3POINTS24.0 (T11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(7) 93.8RUSH87.2 (6)

(1) 149.2PASS235.0 (21)

(1) 243.0YARDS322.2 (12)

(10) 19.2POINTS19.7 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Cleveland's league-best pass defense faces a Seattle passing game that's scuffled the past couple of weeks. The Seahawks were able to overcome a couple of mistakes by QB Geno Smith in the win over the Cardinals, but it's two straight weeks where he hasn't been at his sharpest. Cleveland has held 5 of its 6 opponents to 200 yards or fewer through the air.

Chiefs at Broncos

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 7

SERIES Chiefs lead 72-54; Chiefs beat Broncos 19-8 on Oct. 12

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17; Broncos beat Packers 19-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(18) 111.3RUSH111.6 (17)

(2) 285.4PASS199.4 (22)

(2) 396.7YARDS311.0 (21)

(T6) 25.4POINTS21.1 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(16) 105.7RUSH167.3 (32)

(6) 188.9PASS257.4 (30)

(7) 294.6YARDS424.7 (32)

(2) 15.0POINTS31.0 (T31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs have won 16 consecutive games against the Broncos dating back to 2015. They're 11-0 against Denver with QB Patrick Mahomes as starting QB. ... The Broncos will be without S Kareem Jackson, who is serving a two-game suspension for an illegal hit last week against Green Bay TE Luke Musgrave.

Ravens at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE Ravens by 9 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 5-2; Ravens beat Cardinals 23-17 on Sept. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Lions 38-6; Cardinals lost at Seahawks 20-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.CARDS (RK)

(3) 145.0RUSH139.0 (6)

(16) 217.6PASS180.9 (28)

(9) 362.6YARDS319.9 (19)

(10) 24.4POINTS18.1 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.CARDS (RK)

(9) 95.7RUSH130.7 (25)

(2) 176.0PASS237.6 (23)

(2) 271.7YARDS368.3 (28)

(1) 13.9POINTS26.0 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 23 straight games. That's the longest active streak in the league. Arizona is second at six games. ... The Ravens are 16-1 against the NFC with QB Lamar Jackson as their starter. Jackson's only loss to an NFC team as a starter was at the New York Giants, 24-20, on Oct. 16, 2022.

Bengals at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 5 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 13-4; 49ers won at Bengals 26-23 in OT on Dec. 12, 2021

LAST WEEK Bengals beat Seahawks 17-13 on Oct. 15; 49ers lost at Vikings 22-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.49ERS (RK)

(31) 69.8RUSH136.4 (7)

(26) 186.5PASS228.3 (11)

(32) 256.3YARDS364.7 (7)

(28) 16.7POINTS28.7 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.49ERS (RK)

(29) 142.8RUSH79.3 (3)

(27) 355.8PASS302.9 (8)

(T17) 21.2YARDS15.6 (3)

(26) 186.5POINTS228.3 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers QB Brock Purdy began the week in concussion protocol, but was cleared to play Saturday. ... San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will miss his second straight game. ... The Bengals have won 3 of 4 games following an 0-2 start.

Bears at Chargers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Chargers by 8 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 7-6; Chargers won at Bears 17-16 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Bears beat Raiders 30-12;Chargers lost at Chiefs 31-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(5) 141.3RUSH111.8 (16)

(27) 183.0PASS252.3 (8)

(18) 324.3YARDS364.2 (8)

(13) 22.6POINTS24.0 (T11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(5) 82.3RUSH96.8 (11)

(29) 257.1PASS310.0 (32)

(18) 339.4YARDS406.8 (31)

(28) 26.9POINTS25.8 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent from Division II Shepherd in his home state of West Virginia is set to make his second straight start after Justin Fields dislocated his right thumb in a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. Bagent was steady last week in his first start, going 21 of 29 for 162 yards and a touchdown in a win vs. Las Vegas.

Raiders at Lions

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Lions by 8

SERIES Raiders lead 7-6; Raiders beat Lions 31-24 on Nov. 13, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

LAST WEEK Raiders lost at Bears 30-12; Lions lost at Ravens 38-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.LIONS (RK)

(32) 68.6RUSH118.4 (11)

(18) 215.6PASS258.6 (4)

(27) 284.1YARDS377.0 (4)

(30) 16.0POINTS24.9 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.LIONS (RK)

(24) 129.0RUSH76.3 (2)

(5) 187.4PASS240.6 (24)

(10) 316.4YARDS316.9 (11)

(220 23.0POINTS21.6 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Despite throwing an interception, fumbling twice and being sacked five times last week at Baltimore, Detroit QB Jared Goff has been fantastic at Ford Field. He's throw a TD pass in a team-record 16 straight home games and in 20 starts at home has thrown 43 TD passes along with running for 2 scores.