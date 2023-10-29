Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas cities trying to maintain staffing levels, compete with private markets

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:05 a.m.
Tracy Shepard (from left), a senior human resources generalist with the city of Fayetteville, helps Ethan Hansford and Elliot Hansford Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, to fill in their information in a questionnaire during a job fair at the city administration building in downtown Fayetteville. Fayetteville has been trying a few different methods to recruit new employees, including hosting job fairs, contracting with temp agencies and increasing pay. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Come pay a water bill, leave with a job offer.

Cities

Print Headline: Cities trying to recover workforce

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT