BOXING

Fury remains undefeated

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou shockingly went the distance in his boxing debut early Sunday morning, even knocking down reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at one point, but Fury remained undefeated after winning a split decision. Two judges gave Fury the fight by scores of 96-93 and 95-94, and the other judge favored Ngannou 95-94. Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts. Ngannou's UFC record was 17-3. Fury's championship belt was never on the line in this bout, though it counts as an official fight. Good thing for Fury, because Ngannou showed early in the scheduled 10-round fight that he wasn't going anywhere. Fury relied on his jab early and switched to left-handed briefly in the second round when Ngannou made some headway and even opened a cut above Fury's left eye. Then with 43 seconds remaining in the third round, Ngannou sent Fury to the floor with a left hook, the seventh time he has been knocked down in his career. Ngannou staggered Fury early in the fourth, but Fury stayed on his feet and the rest of the round was fairly even after that.

FOOTBALL

Purdy cleared to play

Quarterback Brock Purdy is cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and can make his 16th consecutive start today. Purdy completed the fifth and final stage of the evaluation process Saturday to get the go-ahead from the 49ers' medical staff and an independent neurologist. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Purdy "definitely" would start for the 49ers (5-2) if cleared ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium. Purdy played the entirety of Monday night's 22-17 loss at the Minnesota Vikings, then reported concussion symptoms on the late-night flight back to San Jose.

MOTOR SPORTS

Teammates clash at Xfinity

Justin Allgaier beat Sheldon Creed in a door-to-door demolition derby Saturday that decided the Xfinity Series championship field. Destroyed race cars were parked along the Martinsville Speedway finish line as NASCAR sorted through the carnage and ex-teammates exchanged heated words. The messy race went into a two-lap overtime shootout after a nearly 30-minute stoppage for the 15th caution. The final restart pitted Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Creed side-by-side on the front row with both needing a win to make next week's championship finale. Creed is leaving RCR at the end of the season and has battled Hill on the track all season, so it was no surprise to see the two slamming doors for the two overtime laps around the Virginia short tack. The bad blood between the RCR drivers gave Allgaier his opportunity. The two Chevys slammed into each other on the restart and chased each other around the track, with Hill finally sliding ahead of Creed on the final lap. But Creed slammed into the back of Hill -- he said he doesn't like racing that way and felt he'd been as clean as possible in a must-win situation -- and Hill slammed hard into the wall.

HOCKEY

Sabres' defender suspended

The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton for two games without pay for what it determined was an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier on Friday night. Clifton will lose nearly $35,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, the league's Department of Player Safety announced Saturday. In a video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension, the NHL said Clifton made Hischier's head the primary target and that the hit was avoidable. It was the first such offense in Clifton's 240-game NHL career, the league said. Clifton was ejected for the hit to the Devils captain, which happened at the 16-minute mark of the first period of Sabres' 5-4 loss. Hischier played in the second period but did not return for the third.

Lucic lands on injured list

The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more possible in performance-based incentives.

RUGBY

South Africa wins Cup title

Defending champion South Africa kicked its way to a record fourth Rugby World Cup title by beating New Zealand 12-11 on Saturday after All Blacks captain Sam Cane was the first player to be red-carded in a final. Flyhalf Handre Pollard scored all the points for a Springboks side which repeated its 1995 success over New Zealand and denied the All Blacks their own chance to win a fourth title in their record fifth final.

WINTER SPORTS

Skier disqualified

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel left the finish area of the season-opening women's World Cup race in tears Saturday after becoming the first skier to be disqualified for a forbidden type of wax on her skis. Mowinckel, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, had finished the first leg of the giant slalom in sixth place before her skis failed the mandatory post-run test by FIS officials, who took her out of the competition. The race was won by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed sixth. A rule in effect this season forbids the use of fluorinated wax in the pre-race preparation of skis. FIS banned the substance from its competitions after years of debate about the potential harm fluorinated wax can cause to health and the environment.

HORSE RACING

Classic contender injured

Breeders' Cup Classic contender Geaux Rocket Ride was injured during a workout Saturday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt appeared to stumble in midstretch and was pulled up by Mike Smith, the Hall of Fame jockey. He jumped off and held Geaux Rocket Ride's right front leg until help arrived. The colt walked onto the horse ambulance and was taken to the track's equine hospital. Geaux Rocket Ride was later transferred to his barn to undergo additional evaluation, according to Breeders' Cup officials. Geaux Rocket Ride sustained a repetitive strain injury that results in a fracture to the cannon bone above the fetlock due to large loads transmitted during high-speed workouts, according to a statement from the Breeders' Cup. Smith, the colt's regular rider, wasn't hurt.