Oklahoma Baptist prevails over UAM

Aidan Thompson threw for two touchdowns, and Oklahoma Baptist University defeated the University of Arkansas at Monticello 28-7 on Saturday in Shawnee, Okla.

UAM (2-7 overall and Great American) faced more adversity with the absence of Buddy Taylor, who emerged as the starting quarterback after Demilon Brown was ruled out for the rest of the season. The Boll Weevils played Austin Wadsworth and Caden Middleton at quarterback, and the two combined to complete 7 of 10 passes for 23 yards.

Thompson, however, went for 146 passing yards despite completing 8 of 23. He was intercepted once.

Thompson's first touchdown pass went 30 yards to Haven Lysell-Stewart with 8:54 left in the opening quarter. Arlie Lee tied up the game for UAM on a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:10 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma Baptist (6-3) scored twice in the final 2:19 before halftime to take a 21-7 lead. Thompson threw a 37-yard scoring pass to Nick Harris, and after a UAM fumble inside its own 5, Aaron Smith ran in another TD from a yard out.

Tainique Taylor wrapped up the scoring with a 54-yard punt return in the third quarter for the Bison.

Gary Ferman returned to the Weevils' lineup at running back and rushed 20 times for 85 yards. Glen Cage had 19 carries for 55 yards in the loss.

Oklahoma Baptist totaled 259 total yards to UAM's 149.

UAM will host Southern Nazarene University at 2 p.m. next Saturday before closing out the season Nov. 11 at Southern Arkansas University.