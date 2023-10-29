OLD NEWS: Remember about C.T. Davis, Arkansas’ first poet laureate? No? Well, why not?

Photo of C.T. Davis from the Oct. 18, 1923, Arkansas Gazette report that the Palace theater would honor Davis by giving away 10 copies of his collection of poems each day Oct. 18, 19 and 20. And headlines from Page 1 of the Oct. 1, 1923, Gazette. (Democrat-Gazette archives)

Print Headline: Recall state’s first poet laureate?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content