100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1923

Earth tremors, including at least two indistinct shocks, were felt plainly in Little Rock yesterday morning, between 1 o'clock and noon. The same quake was felt in towns in all parts of eastern Arkansas, from Marked Tree in Poinsett county, to the Louisiana State Line, according to reports reaching the Gazette yesterday and last night, while The Associated Press reported that the earthquake was felt in Mississippi and over a large district south of Helena. ... As far as known, there was no serious damage done in any part of the district affected.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1973

HELENA -- Seven of the eight men who escaped from the Phillips County Penal Farm Saturday remained at large Sunday, a farm spokesman said. The spokesman said a farm employee apparently stole keys to the jail cells. When the jailer went to supper, the employee unlocked the cells and let the men out. James Bell, one of the escapees, was apprehended Saturday night by law enforcement officers at Mitchellville, a small community near Dumas, a spokesman for the Dumas Police Department said Sunday.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1998

A radioactive soil monitor is missing from the North Little Rock construction site for the Alltel Arena, and state health authorities said Wednesday that long-term exposure to the cesium, americium and beryllium inside the monitor could be hazardous. But, Rick Kelley, health physicist supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Health, said it would take hours of direct physical contact for the radiation to reach the levels of a dental X-ray. The Troxler Electronic Laboratory Model 3411-B was used at the construction site to measure the density and water content of the soil. The gauge, which weighs about 85 pounds, was contained in a yellow plastic pyramid-shaped case. The radioactive element in the gauge measures less than one inch square and is at the end of a metal rod.

10 years ago

Oct. 29, 2013

The loss of a key General Motors contract is forcing Saint Jean Industries to cut 300 employees from its Heber Springs plant by the end of the year. The layoffs, effective Dec. 31, will reduce the plant's workforce to 40 employees, according to a news release. "Whenever automobile makers change design, car styles, and parts, suppliers like Saint Jean Industries can experience turnover in contracts," the company said in a prepared statement. "This leads to excess capacity in plants and a need for fewer employees. Unfortunately, due to these circumstances, Saint Jean has been one of those suppliers that have been affected by their customers." ... Saint Jean Industries, an automobile parts manufacturer based in Saint-Jeand'Ardieres, France, said in its statement that it is working with new customers, Gov. Mike Beebe and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission on "a strategy to acquire new businesses and bring the company back to where it is today and beyond, allowing the employees to return as soon as possible."