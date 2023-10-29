Sections
Outdoors calendar

Today at 3:13 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

OCTOBER

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Tucker Ward (870) 723-0720 or tuckerward0@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

2 Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Chenal Event Venue. Sean McDaniel (501) 519-9711 or seanmcdaniel@me.com

3 Fayetteville County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Air & Military Museum, Drake Field. Carson Cahill (501) 733-8856 or carsontcahill@gmail.com

4 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus. Luke Gates (501) 733-8090 or Luke.gates08@gmail.com

4 Ozark Area chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall - St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 870-8744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

6 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

7 North Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. NLR Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan0297@gmail.com

14 Little Rock Sponsor chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Country Club of Little Rock. Anne Marie Doramus (501) 680-8098 or amdoramus@gmail.com

16 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Jarrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

2 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberley Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

9 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

