Pine Bluff events target breast cancer

Pine Bluff turned pink Saturday afternoon, all for the cause of beating breast cancer.

Jefferson Regional Medical Center hosted its second annual Pink Out 5-K around the hospital campus, benefiting the Jefferson Regional Foundation. Peter Austin, the hospital's chief operating officer, crossed the finish line first in 22 minutes, 31 seconds.

"It was hot, but it was a great day today, overall," Austin said. "Roads were dry. We had some great people out on the course throwing pink dust, offering drinks and other things to the runners. It was a great day."

John Proctor finished second.

Most if not all of the 201 who registered for Saturday's run took off amid pink smoke at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street – and ran through it as they finished the run. Brandy Baugh, the race director, said the field saw an increase from last year.

"I'm just so happy to be a part of this and give back to our community of Pine Bluff," she said. "One of the goals for Jefferson Regional and the Foundation, we want to support breast cancer [awareness] and women all over the world. But we really want to emphasize the women in our community – our mothers, aunts and grandmothers here in Pine Bluff and surrounding communities – I want people to come to Pine Bluff to come and celebrate and honor their family members. This is a great town, wonderful people, and it gives us a chance to unite together."

Just an hour after the initial smoke bomb, Saracen Landing rocked with Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church's Ninth Annual Breast Cancer Event honoring the memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson.

The 34th Avenue Elementary Rhythm of the Drums and Drill Team kicked off the program, which included vendor booths, words of inspiration from host Kim Jones Sneed, event organizer Michelle Jackson Atkinson and Bessie Lancelin of Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc., and demonstrations from the Gloves Not Guns boxing club. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington presented Jackson's family with a proclamation.

Jackson was a local entrepreneur who died of breast cancer in 2000.

"She didn't survive from breast cancer, but the fact that she didn't, I wanted to not only remember her but celebrate those who were left behind, those in the fight, those who were in the struggle," said Atkinson, Jackson's daughter. "They need to be celebrated. They need to be motivated. They need to be encouraged to continue to fight."

Lancelin said her mother, who battled breast cancer, lived to be 96.

"That motivated me to say, 'Hey, you can do this. You can go through this. You can endure what the enemy is trying to come against you with.'"

Like the volunteers at the Pink Out 5-K, Atkinson's event gave her the chance to give back to the community, giving vendors a chance to promote their small businesses and showcasing the boxing club.

"We have more here than Crime Bluff," Atkinson said. "We have positive things in our community."

SECONDARY Members of the Bluff City Dancers do line dances at Saracen Landing for the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Yolinda Ingram (left), a breast cancer survivor, takes part in the Survivors' Parade at the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Xristi Thomas, 10, of Pine Bluff completes her run in the Pink-Out 5-K at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Edyn Neal, 12, of Sheridan races to the Pink-Out 5-K finish line. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Runners and walkers take off from the starting gate for the Pink-Out 5-K at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Michelle Jackson Atkinson, organizer of the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Event in honor of her mother, Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson, energizes the crowd at Saracen Landing. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Members of the 34th Avenue Elementary School Rhythm of the Drums and Drill Team open the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Billie Jean Jackson, the person whom the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Event honors, is pictured. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Brandy Baugh (left), Laura Beth Shaner and Courtney Stanton dress as Pink Ladies in support of the Pink Out 5-K. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

