Pittman: Change is necessary

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman was asked in his Monday news conference how confident he feels the offense can make a turnaround the rest of the season with Kenny Guiton now serving as offensive coordinator and play-caller after the firing of Dan Enos.

“It’s ultimately mine [his responsibility] for all that to happen,” Pittman said. “But if you’re a position coach, it’s your job to have good players. Now I’m part of that.” Pittman reiterated the story of when he was hired by Georgia Coach Kirby Smart for the 2016 season. Smart, Pittman said, told him he had to change the makeup of his offensive line position room through better recruiting.

“I took it personally and, hell, everyone that played got drafted there,” Pittman said. “When I was here before, [offensive linemen] were going out left and right. And I’m just talking about the O-line because that was my position.

“But if you want to become a better coach, you’ve got to change. You’ve got to put competition in your room because that’s No. 1. No. 2, I think there’s so many guys out there that would like to be a part of Arkansas that we can find whether it’s in-house where we’re at now or whether we go and look outside, we can go find somebody that’s damn good that wants to be at Arkansas.” Pittman took a moment to project toward the longer term in the middle of his answer.

“I think in the quarterback room, because that’s where it starts, we’ve got some really good players in the quarterback room.” He said. “I love [Jacolby] Criswell and I think he’s really good. Malachi Singleton. We’ve got some guys that can win in the SEC, and that’s where you kind of start.

“And then the rest of it, you go ‘OK, where are you going to go in the portal, where are you going to go juco, where are you going high school, wherever that may be to change our team next year,’ because that’s how everybody’s doing it.” Pittman referenced how Ole Miss almost completely rebuilt its defense this season, much like the Razorbacks did.

“To do that, you’ve got to coach better and get some more players,” he said. “But I’m real confident that we can get it back to what is respectable for the state of Arkansas and to be honest with you, that’s all I’m really worried about.

“I’m not worried about my job, I’m worried about the damn state of Arkansas and having them proud of our football team. Hell, I’m not right now and I know they ain’t and I get it. But I’m the only one that can change it, so we’re going to work like hell to get that done.”

Indecisive

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said the Razorbacks’ offense has had troubles honing in on a game plan from one game to the next after what he felt was a productive spring and fall camp on that side of the ball.

“In the spring, we had a great spring,” Jefferson told radio hosts Phil Elson and Matt Jones on ESPN Arkansas on Tuesday. “I mean we [were] connecting on deep shots, running the ball efficiently, and then come fall camp we also had a great camp.

“When the season [started], things kind of got twisted a little bit as far as, ‘Do we want to be able to run the ball a lot more? Do we want to pass a lot more?’ So it kind of was a tossup of what are we going to do going into the game. And is it going to be a balanced attack? Or are we going to pass more this game or run more this game?” Jefferson said he was stoked for receiver coach Kenny Guiton to get a shot at play calling and handling the quarterback room the rest of the season.

“I always have love for Coach G, as we call him,” Jefferson said. “He once played quarterback before, so he understands from a quarterback perspective and where we stand back there and the role and how the game is being played from my point of view.

“I’m just excited for him. We’re going to run the same thing, but it’s going to be a slight difference in the offense as far as tempo-wise and being able to do certain things that we’re good at, and being able to build off things we are good at.”

Defense numbers

Arkansas ranks 35th in the country in total defense, allowing 333 yards per game after giving up just 205 last week against Mississippi State.

Coach Sam Pittman, in his news conference to discuss the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, said several times the Hogs’ defense is playing well enough to be stacking wins.

“It’s not a move to can the season,” Pittman said. “We’ve got a really good defense. If our offense can go out and function and function well, we still have games we can win. And we need to.” The total defense figure is good for sixth in the SEC, behind Georgia (262.6), which ranks sixth, No. 9 Texas A&M (277.9), No.

15 Alabama (306.4), No. 17 Tennessee (310.9) and No. 18 Florida (312.4).

The Razorbacks are allowing 22.9 points per game to rank 51st in the country. That is the exact average Arkansas allowed over the course of their 9-4 season in 2021 when the 22.9 average was good for 39th in the nation.

Kenny G audition

Interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton has one-third of the regular season to establish credentials for holding the position full time.

Guiton, 32, a former quarterback at Ohio State, is getting his first shot at play calling in his seventh year as a full-time assistant after serving two years as a graduate assistant at the University of Houston.

Coach Sam Pittman was asked Monday if Guiton could figure into his search for a permanent offensive coordinator.

“Well, obviously since [Sunday], I’ve gotten a ton of phone calls and all that kind of stuff,” Pittman said. “I don’t have no time for that right now. We’re trying to win some games. But obviously if we have success, then that’ll put Kenny’s name right in that.

“If you can, you want to stay in-house, especially because of the portal and the relationship kids have and all that. This doesn’t mean if Kenny goes to calling plays and it doesn’t work out as well that he’s not going to be our wide receiver coach. I’m not putting that on him. But obviously if he does well, then we’ll have to have that conversation. Hell, I’d love to have that conversation.”

SEC TDs

Arkansas has scored nine touchdowns in its five conference games, none of them on the ground.

The Razorbacks have eight passing touchdowns by KJ Jefferson and one defensive score by Lorando Johnson in their five SEC losses.

The receiving touchdowns breakdown: two each for tight ends Luke Hasz and Ty Washington, and one apiece for Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden, Rashod Dubinion and Isaiah Sategna.

The Razorbacks’ last rushing touchdown came on AJ Green’s 7-yard carry early in the third quarter of a 38-31 loss to BYU on Sept. 16.

Green opened that game with a 55-yard rushing touchdown on the game’s fourth offensive snap. Green’s 86 rushing yards against the Cougars is the closest Arkansas has come to having a 100-yard rusher this season.

No cheating

Coach Sam Pittman made his position clear on the hot topic of sign stealing, which has embroiled Michigan in an NCAA investigation.

“Well, I don’t believe in feigning [injuries],” Pittman said. “I don’t think it’s part of the game. I don’t believe in stealing signals. I don’t think it’s part of the game.” Pittman said he would favor having hearing devices in helmets, which could alter or eliminate signaling from the sidelines.

“I think the helmet situation would help tremendously in those aspects,” he said. “I don’t know why we can’t do it. We should be able to do it and it would take some of those situations … out of the game and make sure that it’s all fair.”

Turn it down

Sam Pittman made multiple references to the high volume of offense the Razorbacks had been carrying for coordinator Dan Enos and the plan to shrink that down for the final month of the regular season.

In his opening remarks to discuss the Enos firing on Monday, Pittman said, “I’ve been in meetings yesterday and today with the offensive staff. We’re trying to eliminate some of the volume we have offensively.” Later he was asked if the change was made to take better advantage of the team’s playmakers.

“That’s what it is,” he said. “That’s exactly what it is. When you have a tremendous amount of volume, you really can’t single in on people as much. You know what I mean? So, great analogy. I think that’s exactly what it is.” Later, in discussing the move of Kenny Guiton to offensive coordinator and play-caller, he added, “You’re not changing offenses, because Lord knows we have a lot of offense. You’ve got to shrink it. In my opinion, we have to shrink it down and do a little bit, and let the players make plays.”

Tempo time

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made it pretty clear during an appearance on ESPN Arkansas this week that he prefers a faster tempo on offense.

“The thing about going fast is it creates an advantage for us and a disadvantage for the defense, for them trying to get their calls in,” Jefferson told radio hosts Phil Elson and Matt Jones. “We mainly catch them in base defense so we know what that base defense is and we can attack different areas of the field.

“In the past, tempo has been great to us, being able to put points up on the board and getting up on defenses and starting fast.

I would like to see moving forward us being able to tempo, boost the speed of the game up a little bit and catch the defenses in some bad situations and take advantage of it.”

Running trouble

Arkansas’ inability to establish a running game has been an issue since the season-opener against Western Carolina, when it averaged 2.9 yards on 36 carries.

The Razorbacks average 109 rushing yards per game, which ranks 113th in the FBS and ahead of only South Carolina (93.7) and Vanderbilt (83.2) in the SEC.

Senior captain Brady Latham, speaking after last Saturday’s 7-3 loss to Mississippi State, was asked if he could put a finger on the run-game problems.

“There’s nothing exactly that I can put my finger on,” Latham said. “I can just say that we need to go play as hard as we can, every single snap. We need to take pride in what we do. We need to take pride in playing for Arkansas and we need to get it fixed.”