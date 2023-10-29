Police actions in Maine reviewed

LEWISTON, Maine -- Police missed two clear opportunities to end a dragnet that locked down and terrified Maine's second-largest city after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar after a recent spiral into paranoia.

The body of Robert Card was found Friday in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls that police had searched a day earlier.

Card died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The 40-year-old was also suspected of injuring 13 people during the shooting rampage Wednesday night in Lewiston.

Michael Sauschuck, State Department of Public Safety commissioner, said law enforcement scoured the Maine Recycling Corp. property where Card once worked Thursday night, but not another part of the company's land nearby. The company said Card was a commercial driver for approximately one year and left his job voluntarily late last spring.

State police returned Friday to search the other part, which has about 60 trailers, and found Card's body and two firearms. A rifle was found Wednesday night in Card's abandoned car nearby.

Authorities recovered a multitude of weapons during their search for Card and believe he had legally purchased his guns, including those recovered in his car and near his body, said Jim Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He declined to provide specific details about the guns, including their make and model, and wouldn't say exactly how many were found.

Investigators are still searching for a motive for the massacre, but have increasingly been focused on Card's mental health history. Sauschuck said Card was hearing voices and had paranoia, adding that he believed "people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play."

Last summer Card underwent a mental health evaluation after he began acting erratically at an Army training facility in New York, officials said. A bulletin sent to police shortly after this week's attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

At a news conference Saturday, Sauschuck said there was no evidence that Card had ever been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, which could've made it illegal for him to posses guns. A simple evaluation or voluntary commitment would not have triggered such a prohibition, he said.

Under Maine's yellow flag law, law enforcement can detain someone they suspect is mentally ill and poses a threat to themselves or others. The law differs from red flag laws in that it requires police first to get a medical practitioner to evaluate the person and find them to be a threat before police can petition a judge to order the seizure of the person's firearms.

"Just because there appears to be a mental health nexus to this scenario, the vast majority of people with a mental health diagnosis will never hurt anybody," Sauschuck said.

Police found a note in Card's home addressed to a loved one with the passcode to his phone and bank account number, Sauschuck said. The commissioner said he wouldn't describe it as an explicit suicide note but the tone indicated that was his intent.

Card' s family members told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sauschuck praised the family for calling investigators to provide his name soon after police released surveillance pictures of the shooter.

"This family has been incredibly cooperative with us," Sauschuck said. "Truth be told, the first three people that called us ... were family members."

Street life returned to Lewiston on Saturday after a dayslong lockdown in the city of 37,000. Joggers took advantage of the warm weather. People walked dogs through downtown, picked up coffee and visited other shops that had been closed since the shooting.

"Right now, we want Maine to be remembered as the community that came together after this tragic event," Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said, recalling how he drove into town Saturday and saw "people walking the streets, people sitting on porches, waving, giving the thumbs-up."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Bukaty, Robert Bumsted, Michael Balsamo and Michael Casey of The Associated Press.