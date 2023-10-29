Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley profiles — Camarion Raino, Subiaco Academy; Maddox Watts, Paris

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Subiaco Academy's Camarion Raino is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Camarion Raino

School: Subiaco Academy

Jersey number: 70

Position: Nose guard and offensive guard

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Fr. Cassia

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Protein bar

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also is on the wrestling team and is a drummer

Maddox Watts

School: Paris

Jersey number: 3

Position: Quarterback and safety

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Coach Weaver

Favorite food: Mexican

Pregame snack: Pickle

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays basketball and baseball for the Eagles

  photo  Paris' Maddox Watts is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton
  

Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

