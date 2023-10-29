PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley profiles — Camarion Raino, Subiaco Academy; Maddox Watts, Paris

Camarion Raino

School: Subiaco Academy

Jersey number: 70

Position: Nose guard and offensive guard

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Fr. Cassia

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Protein bar

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also is on the wrestling team and is a drummer

Maddox Watts

School: Paris

Jersey number: 3

Position: Quarterback and safety

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Coach Weaver

Favorite food: Mexican

Pregame snack: Pickle

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays basketball and baseball for the Eagles