PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley profiles — Camarion Raino, Subiaco Academy; Maddox Watts, Paris

Camarion Raino
School: Subiaco Academy
Jersey number: 70
Position: Nose guard and offensive guard
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Fr. Cassia
Favorite food: Steak
Pregame snack: Protein bar
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also is on the wrestling team and is a drummer
Maddox Watts
School: Paris
Jersey number: 3
Position: Quarterback and safety
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Coach Weaver
Favorite food: Mexican
Pregame snack: Pickle
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also plays basketball and baseball for the Eagles