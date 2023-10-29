Sections
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Purple’Dogs claim fourth consecutive state title

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:58 a.m.
Fayetteville players celebrate after defeating Conway in five sets Saturday in the Class 6A state volleyball championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. It was the Lady Bulldogs’ fourth title in a row. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)


HOT SPRINGS -- Fayetteville had to fight for it, but the Lady Bulldogs claimed their fourth consecutive Class 6A state volleyball state title...

Print Headline: Fayetteville makes it 4 in a row

