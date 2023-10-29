Quorum Court honors Villines with resolution

The Pulaski County Quorum Court passed a resolution Tuesday in honor of former Pulaski County Judge F.G. "Buddy" Villines, who died Oct. 21 at age 76.

The resolution praised Villines -- who served as the top executive of the state's largest county for 24 years, from 1991 through the end of 2014 -- for several several large projects that continue to impact the county's residents.

The resolution cited his leadership in:

The construction of the Big Dam Bridge, the Junction Bridge renovation and the transformation of the Broadway Bridge into the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

The establishment of a multi-purpose arena -- now called Simmons Bank Arena -- in North Little Rock.

The development of the Pulaski County jail on East Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

The reorganization of Pulaski County government by consolidating the roles of the circuit clerk and county clerk into one position, and the treasurer and collector into one position.

Villines was born on June 23, 1947 in Roxboro, N.C. He graduated from Hendrix College and what is now the University of Arkansas William H. Bowen School of Law.

During law school and after graduation, Villines worked in various capacities in the governments of the city of Little Rock and the state of Arkansas, including administrative assistant to the city manager and legal and legislative head of the state Department of Local Services. Later, he continued to work for the city of Little Rock, including jobs as deputy city manager and acting city manager.

His first election victory came in 1984, when Villines won a seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors. He served as vice mayor from 1987 to 1988 and mayor from 1989 to 1990. At the time, city board members selected an individual from among their peers to serve a two-year term as mayor.

Villines ultimately resigned from the city board to take up the position of Pulaski County judge after he was elected in 1990.

As Pulaski County judge, Villines served as president of the County Executives of America, the National Association of Regional Councils, and the National Association of Municipal Planning Organizations. After his retirement as Pulaski County judge, Villines served as a member of the Pulaski County Bridge Public Facilities Board.

"The Quorum Court wishes to express its sense of loss of this friend, colleague, and leader and offer its sincere condolences to Judge Villines' family; and wishes to commemorate Judge Villines' unparalleled impact on Pulaski County Government and the County as a whole," the resolution states.