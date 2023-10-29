Raiders vs. Lions Player Props on Monday Night Football

Raiders vs. Lions Anytime Touchdown Props

In case it wasnt obvious, I like the Lions a lot in this game. They got beat up pretty badly last week in Baltimore and now get to return to the comfy confines of their dome in Detroit where quarterback Jared Goff plays much better. At home, Goff has a 72.9 completion percentage and a 7-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio compared to on the road where his completion percentage drops to 65% and has a 4-to-1 TD/INT rate. The Raiders defense is 22nd in points per play and per game while the Lionss offense ranks 8th in points per game and 14th in points per play.

With David Montgomery likely out of the lineup, look for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to find the endzone for the second straight week. Given Goffs success at home, I want action on two of his best playmakers in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. St. Brown has two scores in his last three games and the Raiders have allowed six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2023. Though Sam LaPorta has only scored in two-out-of-seven games, the Lions have made it a point to get their rookie involved. His 49 targets are fourth among tight ends.

Considering Jared Goffs passing touchdown prop of 1.5 is heavily juiced to the over, Im confident banking on two of his best pass-catchers to hit pay-dirt.

For a lotto pick, Im taking another rookie tight end, this time from Las Vegas. Mayer has seen his snap share increase the last three weeks and considering the Lions have allowed tight ends to score four touchdowns (tied for second most), sprinkling a few bucks on the first-year playmaker is a good return on investment.

