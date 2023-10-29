Raiders vs. Lions Player Props on Monday Night Football

View the original article to see embedded media.
After an embarrassing blowout loss in Week 7 the Lions (5-2) return to Detroit where theyll host the Raiders (4-3) on Monday Night Football. Las Vegas has been disastrous on the road and has a 1-3 record away from Allegiant Stadium. The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Lions as 7.5 point favorites and the over/under is set at 46.5. Given the spread and the fairly high point total, the expectation is the Lions jump out and hold a touchdown lead for most of the game with both teams scoring in the twenties.
Lets get to some Lions and Raiders player props for Week 8 on Monday Night Football.
Raiders vs. Lions Anytime Touchdown Props
Best Bet: Jahmyr Gibbs
Best Bet: Amon-Ra St. Brown -120
Best Bet: Sam La Porta +138
LOTTO: Michael Mayer +275
In case it wasnt obvious, I like the Lions a lot in this game. They got beat up pretty badly last week in Baltimore and now get to return to the comfy confines of their dome in Detroit where quarterback Jared Goff plays much better. At home, Goff has a 72.9 completion percentage and a 7-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio compared to on the road where his completion percentage drops to 65% and has a 4-to-1 TD/INT rate. The Raiders defense is 22nd in points per play and per game while the Lionss offense ranks 8th in points per game and 14th in points per play.
With David Montgomery likely out of the lineup, look for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to find the endzone for the second straight week. Given Goffs success at home, I want action on two of his best playmakers in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. St. Brown has two scores in his last three games and the Raiders have allowed six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2023. Though Sam LaPorta has only scored in two-out-of-seven games, the Lions have made it a point to get their rookie involved. His 49 targets are fourth among tight ends.
Considering Jared Goffs passing touchdown prop of 1.5 is heavily juiced to the over, Im confident banking on two of his best pass-catchers to hit pay-dirt.
For a lotto pick, Im taking another rookie tight end, this time from Las Vegas. Mayer has seen his snap share increase the last three weeks and considering the Lions have allowed tight ends to score four touchdowns (tied for second most), sprinkling a few bucks on the first-year playmaker is a good return on investment.
Jahmyr Gibbs Week 8 Player Props: Rushing and Receiving Yards
Best Bet: Over 98.5 combined rushing and receiving yards (-120)
Gibbs got the lions share (pun absolutely intended) of work in Detroits backfield last week and expect the same in Week 8 with Montgomery still injured. The rookie rusher easily eclipsed this total last week (126 combined yards) and now takes on a Raiders defense that allows the sixth most rushing yards and 14th most receiving yards to running backs.
