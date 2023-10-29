Rebekah Elizabeth Hallman - James Russell Ellison

Wedding vows were exchanged by Rebekah Elizabeth Hallman and James Russell Ellison at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Cathedral of St. Andrew. The Rev. John M. Connell of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway, and Deacon Charles V. Ashburn of the Cathedral officiated.

Shawn and Mark Hallman of Benton are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Wanda and James Hallman of Benton, Bettie Leonard of Hensley and the late Gene Hill of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Terry and Bruce Ellison of Palos Heights, Ill. His grandparents are the late Leona and Russell Ellison of Bradenton, Fla., and the late Lorraine and Jim Bell of Evergreen Park, Ill.

Arrangements of lilies, antique hydrangeas, Queen Anne's lace, larkspur, Italian ruscus and seeded eucalyptus decorated the chancel. Music was by organist Beau Baldwin, trumpeter Dr. Ross Ahlhorn, cantor Cole Blagg and soloist Lisa Hatfield.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory satin cathedral-length ballgown with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The gown was embellished with applique beading. She carried a cascade of white and cream roses, ranunculus, Italian ruscus and white hydrangeas.

Matron of honor was Jennifer Trask of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Sarah Jimerson of Jefferson City, Mo.; Elizabeth Evans of Overland Park, Kan.; and Jennifer Ellison of Pearland, Texas, sister of the groom.

They wore wine-colored mermaid-style satin gowns and carried bouquets of roses, dahlias, Gerbera daisies and Italian ruscus.

Junior bridesmaid was Olivia Edmondson of Little Rock, cousin of the bride; and flower girl was Elizabeth Bell of Atlanta, cousin of the groom.

Ring bearers were Owen McKinley of Conway and Christopher McKinley of Little Rock, cousins of the bride.

Serving as best man was Erik Vandenberg of Gurnee, Ill. Groomsmen were Doug Bell of Atlanta, cousin of the groom; Nicholas Evans of Overland Park; and Keanen Ryan of Pearland. Guests were seated by Jeremy McKinley and Parker McKinley, both of Conway and cousins of the bride.

A reception was held in the Cathedral's McDonald Hall. Tables were decorated with compote bowls and tall pilsner-style vases holding lilies with ivory, blush and lavender roses, antique hydrangeas, Queen Anne's lace and larkspur. Music during the cocktail hour was by pianist Steven Shook. Reception music was by DJ Waterboy.

The bride graduated with a bachelor's degree in world languages: Spanish; and a bachelor's degree in nursing, both from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She was the recipient of the 2022 BSN Scholarship Award and selected as one of the 2022 BSN Young Leaders. She is a member of the Junior League of Little Rock, Sigma Delta Pi and Sigma Theta Tau. She is a registered nurse.

The groom graduated cum laude with a doctor of pharmacy degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He is a pharmacist.

After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will live in Lenexa, Kan.