Reigning Cats, Dogs benefit to assist local Humane Society





Regal canines from the Humane Society of Pulaski County (HSPC) will make a triumphant entrance wearing their most magnificent regalia on Saturday at the Fundraiser Reigning Cats and Dogs: Keeping It Royal.

The noble pups will be looking their best while wearing royal costumes created by volunteer Ann Jones. They will arrive on the red carpet at a Champagne Preview escorted by Humane Society volunteers before the main event and will stay throughout the evening.

Costume maker Jones has been a volunteer with the Humane Society since 2010 when a neighbor friend asked her to go with them to find out more about volunteer opportunities at the rescue organization. They both signed up for volunteer orientation that day.

"There's an orientation so that people understand what the opportunities are and what it entails because there's so many varied things that you can do," Jones says. "You can work directly with the animals -- walking the dogs or socializing the cats -- to working at volunteer events. And then you have lots of opportunities on the fundraising side if you're not really comfortable working directly with animals or at the shelter. That's pretty much where I focus is on the fundraising side."

For Reigning Cats and Dogs, Jones is on the committee she calls Special Projects where she designed the entryway. "There's a canopy that we decorate that people walk through to go into the buildings. I design that and a team helps me implement it and I make the red carpet costumes for the dogs."

In addition, she also makes a custom dog bed that she donates to be auctioned off every year.

"This year it's a royal dog bed."

The preview party for sponsors begins at 6 p.m. and includes the introduction of the canine royalty, all dogs from the Humane Society's shelter.

"They're all adoptable," says Jones about the six dogs. "And pretty much every one of them is gone within a couple of days of the event. We've had people put in applications during the event, go right online and put an application in during the event because they want that dog."

Actually, there will be one dog who has already been adopted -- Bella -- who was winner of the nonprofit's calendar contest and named cover girl. She'll be the final dog in the parade and calendars will be available at the event.

The dogs stay for the whole event. The main event begins at 7 p.m. and the dogs and their handlers will circulate, allowing people to get to know the animals and socialize with them, Jones explains.

One of the dogs that will be featured during the red carpet walk is Eden, Jones says. She and her pups, who were found deserted, were very sick. Eden had heartworms and tested positive for Ehrlichia. Her pups had parvo.

Money raised at the event will go toward the Humane Society's Emergency Medical Fund which assists dogs like Eden and her puppies with life threatening injuries or illnesses. The puppies were placed in a recently created parvo room to get better and Eden is being treated and will fully recover.

The medical fund is used for critically ill animals in the shelter that require care at other facilities, specialty surgery, diagnostic testing or professional consultations beyond the scope of shelter resources and treatment for life-threatening diseases like heartworms.

Attendees will have a chance to bid on a variety of live and silent auction items.

"We have a 20KW Standby Home Generator valued at $6,200, Tacori rose gold earrings, a kitten yoga class for eight adult humans and over 100 silent auction items at the event in the areas of art, food and dining, beauty, home, entertainment, recreation and pets," says Debbie Howell, president of HSPC board of directors.

"There will be a second online auction that follows for a week with around 200 additional items. Both auctions will be through mobile bidding so guests will need to bring their smartphones or tablets," she says.

For those who have never been to the event, why should they go?

Jones replies, "I think to see what we're all about and to understand what we do because we are the only no-kill shelter in Central Arkansas. We get no money from federal, state or local -- at all. We literally subsist on donations. And it's donations of money, donations of supplies, and time and labor from volunteers. So if you're looking for some way to give back, and you're an animal lover, this is the shelter to support for that very reason."

Tickets that include the 6 p.m. Champagne Preview Party and the following event are $90. General admission tickets to the event starting at 7 p.m. are $75. For more information or to buy tickets, visit warmhearts.org.





Eden, a German-shepherd mix, sits hopefully on the bench with volunteer Ann Jones, where newly adopted animals get to sit for a photo with their new owners. Eden will be up for adoption after Reigning Cats and Dogs, a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Pulaski County. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





